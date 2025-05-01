The first derivative of a continuous function f ( x ) f\left(x\right) is f ′ ( x ) = 2 cos ⁡ ( x ) f^{\prime}\left(x\right)=2\cos\left(x\right) on [ 0 , 2 π ] \left\lbrack0,2\pi\right\rbrack . Find the second derivative of f ( x ) f\left(x\right) and sketch the general shape of its graph.