The first derivative of a continuous function f ( x ) f\left(x\right) is f ′ ( x ) = 1 − tan ⁡ 2 ( x ) f^{\prime}\left(x\right)=1-\tan^2\left(x\right) on ( π 2 , 3 π 2 ) \left(\frac{\pi}{2},\frac{3\pi}{2}\right) . Find the second derivative of f ( x ) f\left(x\right) and sketch the general shape of its graph.