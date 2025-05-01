Skip to main content
Pearson+ LogoPearson+ Logo
7. Antiderivatives & Indefinite Integrals
Indefinite Integrals
7. Antiderivatives & Indefinite Integrals

Indefinite Integrals: Videos & Practice Problems

Learn ConceptsPracticeWorksheet
145 of 0
Problem 145Multiple Choice

Evaluate the integral ((x24)(x+2))23dx\int\bigl((x^2-4)\,(x+2))^{-\tfrac23}\,dx by making the substitution u=1x+2u=\frac1{x + 2}\,.