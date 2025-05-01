Skip to main content
Pearson+ LogoPearson+ Logo
7. Antiderivatives & Indefinite Integrals
Indefinite Integrals
7. Antiderivatives & Indefinite Integrals

Indefinite Integrals: Videos & Practice Problems

Learn ConceptsPracticeWorksheet
146 of 0
Problem 146Multiple Choice

Evaluate the integral sinxxdx\int \frac{\sin{\sqrt{x}}}{\sqrt{x}}\;dx.