Skip to main content
Pearson+ LogoPearson+ Logo
11. Integrals of Inverse, Exponential, & Logarithmic Functions
Integrals Involving Inverse Trigonometric Functions
11. Integrals of Inverse, Exponential, & Logarithmic Functions

Integrals Involving Inverse Trigonometric Functions: Videos & Practice Problems

Video LessonsPracticeWorksheet
25 of 0
Problem 25Multiple Choice

Evaluate the integral: dtt4+t2\displaystyle \int \frac{dt}{t\sqrt{4+t^{2}}}