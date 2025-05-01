Skip to main content
Pearson+ LogoPearson+ Logo
11. Integrals of Inverse, Exponential, & Logarithmic Functions
Integrals Involving Inverse Trigonometric Functions
11. Integrals of Inverse, Exponential, & Logarithmic Functions

Integrals Involving Inverse Trigonometric Functions: Videos & Practice Problems

Learn ConceptsPracticeWorksheet
24 of 0
Problem 24Multiple Choice

Find the integral x2x2+9dx\displaystyle\int\frac{x^2}{x^2+9}\,dx.