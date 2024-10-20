Draw the graph of the function f ( x ) = 5 x 2 x 2 + 5 f\left(x\right)=\frac{5x^2}{x^2+5} using the information given below.

f ′ ( x ) = 50 x ( x 2 + 5 ) 2 f^{\prime}\left(x\right)=\frac{50x}{\left(x^2+5\right)^2}