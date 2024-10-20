Draw the graph of the function f ( x ) = x 2 + 5 x − 2 f\left(x\right)=\frac{x^2+5}{x-2} using the information given below.

f ′ ( x ) = x 2 − 4 x − 5 ( x − 2 ) 2 f^{\prime}(x)=\frac{x^2 - 4x - 5}{(x - 2)^2}