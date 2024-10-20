Sketch the graph of the function. The first and second derivative are given.

f ( x ) = x − 2 x + 4 f\left(x\right)=\frac{x-2}{x+4}

f ′ ( x ) = 6 ( x + 4 ) 2 f^{\prime}\left(x\right)=\frac{6}{\left(x+4\right)^2}