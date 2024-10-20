Using the first and second derivative, determine the intervals of increase and decrease and the intervals on which the graph of the function is concave up and concave down. Then, sketch the curve defined by the function.

y = x 1 3 + ( x − 2 ) 1 3 y=x^{\frac13}+\left(x-2\right)^{\frac13}

y ′ = 1 3 ( 1 x 2 3 + 1 ( x − 2 ) 2 3 ) y^{\prime}=\frac13\left(\frac{1}{x^{\frac23}}+\frac{1}{\left(x-2\right)^{\frac23}}\right)