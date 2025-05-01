Skip to main content
11. Integrals of Inverse, Exponential, & Logarithmic Functions
Integrals Involving Logarithmic Functions
11. Integrals of Inverse, Exponential, & Logarithmic Functions

Integrals Involving Logarithmic Functions

Problem 19Multiple Choice

Evaluate the integral: log2xxdx\displaystyle \int \frac{\log_{2} x}{x}\,dx