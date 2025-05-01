Skip to main content
Pearson+ LogoPearson+ Logo
11. Integrals of Inverse, Exponential, & Logarithmic Functions
Integrals Involving Logarithmic Functions
11. Integrals of Inverse, Exponential, & Logarithmic Functions

Integrals Involving Logarithmic Functions: Videos & Practice Problems

Video LessonsPracticeWorksheet
20 of 0
Problem 20Multiple Choice

Compute the integral: 1e3ln5log5xxdx\displaystyle\int_1^{e^3}\frac{\ln5\cdot\log_5 x}{x}\,dx