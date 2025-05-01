Skip to main content
8. Definite Integrals
Introduction to Definite Integrals
Problem 81Multiple Choice

Evaluate 21(4x26x+5)dx\displaystyle\int_{-2}^1(4x^2-6x+5)\,dx.