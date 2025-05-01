Skip to main content
10. Physics Applications of Integrals
Work
10. Physics Applications of Integrals

Work:

A certain nonlinear spring requires a force given by F(x)=8x32 lbF(x) = 8 x^{\frac{3}{2}}~\text{lb} to stretch it x ftx~\text{ft} beyond its natural length. Calculate the amount of work done to stretch the spring from its natural length to 5 ft5~\text{ft}.