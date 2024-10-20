Using the defined functions ﻿ p ( x ) = x 2 − 1 p(x) = x^2 - 1 p(x)=x2−1﻿ and ﻿ q ( x ) = { 2 x + 1 if − 2 ≤ x < 0 x 2 − 2 x if 0 ≤ x ≤ 3 q\left(x\right)=\begin{cases}2x+1\text{ if }-2\le x<0\\ x^2-2x\text{ if }0\le x\le3\end{cases} q(x)={2x+1 if −2≤x<0x2−2x if 0≤x≤3​﻿, evaluate p ( q ( − 1 ) ) p\left(q\left(-1\right)\right) .