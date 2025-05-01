Skip to main content
11. Integrals of Inverse, Exponential, & Logarithmic Functions
Integrals Involving Inverse Trigonometric Functions
11. Integrals of Inverse, Exponential, & Logarithmic Functions

Integrals Involving Inverse Trigonometric Functions

Problem 58

Evaluate the integral.
dx(x+2)x2+4x5\(\displaystyle\) \(\int\) \(\frac{dx}{(x+2)\,\sqrt{x^{2}\)+4x-5}}