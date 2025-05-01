Skip to main content
Integrals Involving Logarithmic Functions
Integrals Involving Logarithmic Functions: Videos & Practice Problems

Evaluate the integral: 0eln2(2x+1)2x+1dx{\displaystyle\int_0^{e}\frac{\ln^2(2x+1)}{2x+1}\,dx}