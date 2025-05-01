Skip to main content
12. Techniques of Integration
Improper Integrals
12. Techniques of Integration

Improper Integrals: Videos & Practice Problems

Problem 56Multiple Choice

Evaluate the improper integral 04dxx2\displaystyle \int_{0}^{4} \frac{dx}{\sqrt{|x-2|}} .