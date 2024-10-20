A car starts from City A and travels towards City B. The position function of the car is given by ﻿ s = g ( t ) s = g(t) s=g(t)﻿, where ﻿ s s s﻿ is the distance in kilometers from City A, and ﻿ t t t﻿ is the time in hours since departure at ﻿ 8 : 00 8:00 8:00﻿ A.M. The car makes a return trip to City A, arriving back ﻿ 8.5 8.5 8.5﻿ hours later at ﻿ 4 : 30 4:30 4:30﻿ P.M. Approximate the velocity of the car at 2 : 00 2:00 P.M. and state the reason for the velocity being negative.