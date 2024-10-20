Determine the average velocity of a racing motorcycle over the time interval [ 7 , 9 ] [7, 9] if the motorcycle is traveling on a straight east-west highway. The motorcycle leaves a checkpoint at 7 : 30 7:30 AM heading east with a position function s = g ( t ) s = g(t) that gives the motorcycle's location in miles t t hours after 7 : 30 7:30 AM (see figure). Also, find the velocity and the direction in which the motorcycle is moving at 3 : 30 3:30 PM. Assume s s is positive when the motorcycle is east of the checkpoint.