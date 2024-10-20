Table of contents
- 0. Functions(0)
- Introduction to Functions(0)
- Piecewise Functions(0)
- Properties of Functions(0)
- Common Functions(0)
- Transformations(0)
- Combining Functions(0)
- Exponent rules(0)
- Exponential Functions(0)
- Logarithmic Functions(0)
- Properties of Logarithms(0)
- Exponential & Logarithmic Equations(0)
- Introduction to Trigonometric Functions(0)
- Graphs of Trigonometric Functions(0)
- Trigonometric Identities(0)
- Inverse Trigonometric Functions(0)
- 1. Limits and Continuity(0)
- 2. Intro to Derivatives(0)
- 3. Techniques of Differentiation(0)
- 4. Applications of Derivatives(0)
- 5. Graphical Applications of Derivatives(0)
- 6. Derivatives of Inverse, Exponential, & Logarithmic Functions(0)
- 7. Antiderivatives & Indefinite Integrals(0)
- 8. Definite Integrals(0)
4. Applications of Derivatives
Motion Analysis
Motion Analysis: Videos & Practice Problems
35PRACTICE PROBLEM
Determine the average velocity of a racing motorcycle over the time interval if the motorcycle is traveling on a straight east-west highway. The motorcycle leaves a checkpoint at AM heading east with a position function that gives the motorcycle's location in miles hours after AM (see figure). Also, find the velocity and the direction in which the motorcycle is moving at PM. Assume is positive when the motorcycle is east of the checkpoint.
