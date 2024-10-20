The function g ( x ) = 2 sin ⁡ x g(x)=2\sin x is given. A fixed point of ﻿ g g g﻿ is where ﻿ g ( x ) = x . g(x) = x. g(x)=x.﻿ Using preliminary analysis and graphing, what is a good initial approximation for the fixed point of ﻿ g g g﻿?



