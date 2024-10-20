Given the function g ( x ) = 3 x 3 − 3 x 2 + 2 x + 5 g(x) = 3x^3 - 3x^2 + 2x + 5 , perform a preliminary analysis and use a graphing utility to identify reasonable initial approximations for the fixed points of g ( x ) g(x) , such that g ( x ) = x g(x) = x . Round the answers to two decimal places.