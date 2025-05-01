A well-mixed tank holds 2000 L 2000\ \mathrm{L} of solution and initially contains 1.5 k g 1.5\ \mathrm{kg} of a dissolved chemical. Beginning at t = 0 t=0 , a feed solution containing 0.02 kg/L 0.02\ \text{kg/L} of the chemical flows in at 10 L/min 10\ \text{L/min} ; the mixed solution leaves the tank at the same rate 10 L/min 10\ \text{L/min} . Find the time t t (in units of minutes) when the concentration in the tank reaches 0.01 kg/L 0.01\ \text{kg/L} .