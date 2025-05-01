Skip to main content
13. Intro to Differential Equations
Separable Differential Equations
13. Intro to Differential Equations

Separable Differential Equations: Videos & Practice Problems

Problem 104Multiple Choice

A well-mixed tank holds 2000 L2000\ \mathrm{L} of solution and initially contains 1.5 kg1.5\ \mathrm{kg} of a dissolved chemical. Beginning at t=0t=0, a feed solution containing 0.02 kg/L0.02\ \text{kg/L} of the chemical flows in at 10 L/min10\ \text{L/min}; the mixed solution leaves the tank at the same rate 10 L/min10\ \text{L/min}. Find the time tt (in units of minutes) when the concentration in the tank reaches 0.01 kg/L0.01\ \text{kg/L}.