Given ﻿ h ( 2 ) = 4 h(2) = 4 h(2)=4﻿ and ﻿ h ′ ( 2 ) = − 1 h^{\prime}(2)=-1 h′(2)=−1﻿, use linear approximation to find the estimated value of ﻿ h ( 2.1 ) h(2.1) h(2.1)﻿.