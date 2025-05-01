Skip to main content
Pearson+ LogoPearson+ Logo
7. Antiderivatives & Indefinite Integrals
Initial Value Problems
7. Antiderivatives & Indefinite Integrals

Initial Value Problems: Videos & Practice Problems

Learn ConceptsPracticeWorksheet
21 of 0
Problem 21Multiple Choice

Solve the initial value problem: d3ydx3=9\displaystyle \frac{d^3y}{dx^3} = -9 ; y(0)=4 y^{\prime\prime}(0) = 4 , y(0)=2 y^{\prime}(0) = 2 , y(0)=7 y(0) = -7 .