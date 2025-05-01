Skip to main content
Pearson+ LogoPearson+ Logo
7. Antiderivatives & Indefinite Integrals
Initial Value Problems
7. Antiderivatives & Indefinite Integrals

Initial Value Problems: Videos & Practice Problems

Learn ConceptsPracticeWorksheet
26 of 0
Problem 26Multiple Choice

Solve the initial value problem dvdt=13sec2t\displaystyle{\displaystyle\frac{dv}{dt}=\frac{1}{3}\sec^2t}, v(π4)=12\displaystyle v\bigl(\frac{\pi}{4}\bigr)=\frac{1}{2}.