Problem 8.8.54

54–57. {Use of Tech} Comparing the Midpoint and Trapezoid Rules Compare the errors in the Midpoint and Trapezoid Rules with n = 4, 8, 16, and 32 subintervals when they are applied to the following integrals (with their exact values given).

54. ∫(from 0 to π/2) sin⁶x dx = 5π/32