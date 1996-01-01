Everyone, we've talked a lot about radicals so far. One of the things that we haven't seen yet is how to add and subtract expressions that have radicals. That's what we're gonna go over in this video. Um It turns out that it's actually very similar to how we dealt with algebraic expressions. And I'm gonna show you it's very straightforward. So let's check it out here. So when we dealt with algebraic expressions, if I had something like two X plus three and four X plus eight, the way I simplified this was I combined like terms, I could combine the two X and the four X and the three and the eights and this just became six X plus 11. The idea is that when I have a radical expression um instead of combining like terms, I'm gonna combine like radicals. So like radicals just means that they have the same radic hand, they have the same thing inside of the radicals. In other words, X and X in this problem and they also have the same index. So I have to make sure that they're both square roots and not that one is a square root. And one is a cuber or something like that. As long as we have the same radic hand and the same index, we can just add them and how do we add them? We add them exactly how we added two X and four X. So two times the squared of X and four times the squared of X. It's kind of like I'm adding apples and apples, right? So this just becomes six times the squared of X. So that six root X and then the three and the A just become 11, how they like just like they always have. So this is how you simplify this kind of expressions. You can only combine things that are like each other, right? That's all there is to it. So let's go ahead and take a look at a couple more examples here. All right. So if we have, let's say three radical seven times or sorry, three square to seven times two plus two square root of seven minus the cube root of seven, how do I simplify and add this expression? Well, remember I can only combine the like radicals like radicals have like radic hands and the same index. They have the same thing under the radical and the same index here. What we have is we'll notice that all of the radicans are seven, I have sevens in all of the symbols over here. But all the index is the same. Well, no, because here I have an index of three, whereas here I have square roots and remember those are indexes of two. So these two things have the same Ratican and the same index. But this one is, has the same Ratican but a different index. So it's not a like term. OK. So just be very careful when you're doing that. So basically what happens is I can combine the two, the two things in yellow. So the three and the two just be just combined down to five radical seven or square root of seven. And then I have over here minus the cube root of seven. So this is like an apple and the Q root of seven is like a banana. I can't add those things because they're not the same. And so this is my how I um this is how I simplify my expression and that's the answer. All right. So pretty straightforward. Now, what I want to warn you against actually is something that I see a lot of students uh get this, you know, make this mistake. Um Basically, when you're, you sue radicals that are, you know, separate from each other. Um and you're adding them, you can't combine them into one radical. So for example, I can't take the square root of seven and the square root of seven that's not equal to the square root of 14. This is a, this, this is a mistake. I see a lot of students make just be very careful that you don't do this. Otherwise you're gonna get the wrong answer. Radical seven plus radical seven does not equal radical 14. You can't just like merge that stuff into the same radical. All right. So just be very careful. All right. So let's look at another example here, here we have nine times the cube root of X and then we have a square root of X. So here we have to combine the like terms. So if you notice here, I've got the same radicans, I've got XS everywhere. Um But I have different indexes here. What I have is I have a Q root of X and a Q root of X. And then here I have a square root of X. So those are different, they're not like radicals and then I just have a constant over here. So what can I combine, I can combine the nine and the 49 minus four? Remember just keep, keep the sign over here. This becomes four times the Q root of X. Then I have minus radical X and then I have plus three. So that's how to simplify this expression. All right. So that's all there is to it, folks. Uh Let me know if you have any questions and thanks for watching.

Hide transcripts