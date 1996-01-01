Hey, everyone. So earlier in videos, we saw how to add and subtract like radicals. For example, I could take this three square to five and four square to five have the same number and the same index so I can combine them. So this three and four just becomes seven, you just add the little numbers in fronts and I have seven square to five. And that was the answer. What I'm gonna show you in this video is that sometimes you'll actually have radicals and square roots that aren't like each other like square to five and square of 20 you're gonna have to add them. How do we solve this? I'm actually gonna show you in this video how we do that. And we're gonna use some old ideas that we've already seen before. Let's go ahead and get started. Basically. The idea is that when you're adding subtracting radicals that aren't like each other, you're gonna have to simplify them first. So simplify before you end up combining their like radicals. So here's the idea. Can I simplify this square to five. In other words, can I pull out a perfect power? Well, no, because the only things that were, you know, factor into one in uh five are one in five. Can we take the 20 break that down into a perfect power? Well, actually, yes, we can because we saw how to do this. I'm gonna take the 20 and I'm gonna break this down into a product. And the hope is that one of the uh radicals ends up being a perfect power. So, how do we do this? Well, we looked at 49 and 16 all the way up to 20 we saw that 16 and nine didn't work because they don't go into 20 but four does. So in other words, I can take this radical 20 I can split it up into the product of square to four and square to five. So why is this helpful? Well, because this just becomes square to five plus the, the square to four just becomes two and this whole thing just becomes two square to five. So in other words, I've ended up or, or I've started with two square roots that were unlike each other. But by simplifying down, now, I've turned it into a problem where I have the same radic hands and the same index. In other words, I started out unlike radicals. And if you simplify it, you'll end up with an expression that are like radicals. And this basically just turns into the problem on the left. So how do I add these things. Well, square to five plus two square to five, you just add the numbers in front. This is just three square to five and that's how to solve these kinds of problems. All right. So break them down before you start combining them. That's really all there is to it. Let's go ahead and take a look at a couple more examples here. So here we're gonna do five square of two and five and squared of 18. All right. So what happens is, can I square, can I simplify the squared of two? Well, no, the whole idea is that I want these two square roots to eventually be the same because then I can subtract them so I can simplify the squared of two. But can I simplify the minus or to the er radical 18? And we saw how we can do that by pulling out a perfect square. In this case, four isn't going to work but nine will, in this case. So I'm gonna break this up into a product of two radicals, nine goes into 18 and I get two as what's left over. So again, what we end up with here is we end up with five squared of two minus three. That's what this becomes three squared of two. So again, they were unlike radicals first, now I've simplified them and they turn into like radicals. So now I can just go ahead and just subtract them five minus three just becomes two squared of two and that's the answer. All right. So what I want you to do if you have a calculator handy is I actually want you to plug this expression into your calculators, five squared of two minus a squared of 18. You're just gonna get a number and if you do two times a squared of two, you're gonna get the exact same number. All right. So this is just another way, a simpler way to ex to write that expression that we started with. All right, that's the whole idea, right? Let's take a look at this last one over here, squared of 18 and square of 50. All right, same idea. I can only add them when these two square roots are like each other. So here's a question. Can I take the square roots and can I simplify it so that I get a square to 50 out of it? Well, no, because if we break it down all the numbers get smaller, but can I take the square to 50 break it down so that I get a square of 18 out of it? Because then I would be able to add them. Well, let's try that. Let's try to break down this square to 50 into a product of two terms which I get an 18. So basically what you're asking is, is 50 divisible by 18. Well, if you do 18 times two, that's 36. And if you do 18 times three, that's 54. So 18 doesn't divis doesn't evenly go into 50. So in other words, I can't sort of break this thing up into a product where I get 18. So how do I solve this problem? Well, it turns out that unlike these sort of problems over here where we only had to break down one of the terms and problems, you might actually have to simplify both of the terms before you can start combining them. So we're gonna have to break down the 18 and the 50. And the hope is that you're gonna get two radicals that are the same. All right. So that's the idea. So we've actually already seen how to break up the squared of 18. And the other problem in part A we saw that this just breaks down into squared of nine times squared of two. What happens to the 50? Well, if you go down the list four, doesn't go into 59 doesn't either. The 16, uh 16 doesn't go into 50. What about 25 25 does go into 50? So in other words, just becomes 25 times the squared of two. So now what you've seen here is by breaking down the squared of 18 and the square of 50 when you factor it out and you pull out perfect powers. Basically, you end up with the same radicals. All right. So let's clean this up a little bit more what does nine square root two become that just becomes three square root of two? And then what does the 20 squared of 25 squared of two become that just becomes five squared of two? I remember we had an addition sign over here. So now I've basically ended up with two radicals that are alike. So now I can add them and this whole thing just becomes eight squared of two. All right. So again, if you have a calculator handy, go ahead and plug in this expression of your calculator squared of 18 plus square to 50. You're gonna get a number. I think it's something like, like, uh I think it's like 11.7 or something like that. And if you plug in eight squared of two, you're gonna get that exact same number. All right. So that's it for this folks. Thanks for watching. I'll see you in the next one.

