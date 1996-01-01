Everyone. So up until now, all the radicals that we've seen in our problems have always just involved only numbers. So for example, like the squared of nine or the Q root of eights, but in some problems, you actually might start to see variables. Now, you might see something like a radical X to the third power or you might even see numbers and variable. What we're gonna see in this video is that the way that we handle radicals with variables is actually exactly how we've been doing it with just numbers. We can apply everything that we've seen from square roots and roots and even simplifying whenever we have variables and radicals, let's go ahead and get started. We'll do a couple of examples together. So when we had radicals without variables, like just numbers, remember that the squared of nine was three because three squared was equal to nine. So these were basically the opposites of each other. So when I had the Q root of eights, that's a number multiplied by itself three times that gets me eight. And that was two. That's because two times itself three times gives me eight opposites. The idea is the same, imagine I had something like or if I had, you know, a radical X squared, what that's asking me to do is what is a thing that multiplies by itself to get me X squared. And it actually turns out to just be X if I just take X and, and multiply it by itself, I get X squared. So that means that the square root of X squared is just X, all right. And that kind of makes sense. One of the things that we saw in an earlier video is if you have a term that's raised to an exponent and the exponent is the same as the index, you're basically just canceling each other out, right? So if I take a number and then square it and then square root it, I'm kind of just like going forwards and backwards. So this just turns out to be just X. All right. Now let's say I have like the cube root of X to the sixth power. What's something if I multiply it by itself three times that gets me X to the sixth is it X? Well, no, because X cubed is only gonna be X cubed. So that doesn't work. But what about something like X squared? If I take X squared and cube, that's then one of the things I can use is an old exponent rule where I can basically just multiply their exponents and I get X to the six So that means that the cube root of X to the sixth power is just X square. All right. So we can use basically the exact same things that we were doing with square and nth roots. And we can also just apply them to variables. All right, that's really all there is to it. So let's just go ahead and take a look at a couple of examples. So I can show you how this stuff works. So here I have the square root of X cubed. This is a little bit different from the example that we worked up here where we had square root of X squared. Basically, I want to find some thing where if I multiply it by itself, I get to X cube. So let's try that. So let's just try, let's say if I take X and square, that's, that's just X squared. Well, what about X squared squared? Right? Can I use the power rule here? And if you work this out, what you're gonna get is you're gonna get X to the fourth power, which is too big. Remember we're trying to get X to the third power. So we've gone too far. So none of these will work. And it's actually because this thing isn't a perfect square, we need something that's sort of in the middle here. So how do we deal with this when we had numbers? Well, when radicals weren't perfect powers, remember what we did is we split them and the whole, I hope was that one of the factors was going to be a perfect power. We looked for things like four or nine or 16 or something like that. Basically, we're gonna do the exact same thing with, with the variables. I'm gonna split this into two radicals and I want one of them over here to be a perfect power. How do I split X cubed? Well, it's basically sort of like undoing the power rule. How can I break up the exponent of three? Well, I can do two and one. So in other words, I can do radical of X squared and the radical of X. Now, why is this helpful? Because this radical X squared, we already know what it turns out to be, this just turns out to be X. So this thing over here is X and then what you're left with is you're left with one power of X over here. OK. So this is the answer, this is how you take radical X cubed and simplify it. These two mean the same exact thing. I actually want to show you a cool trick that will always happen because it might be helpful. Uh What would you if you remember here? What happens is there's sort of like a hidden two that's an index. So you have to ask yourself how many times does two go into three? It goes in one time. So other words, you do one times two. And that's the exponent that you can pull out of that uh X to the third power. Let me show you again how it works with a little bit of a more complicated example. So again, here, if I wanted to do the square root of X to the seventh power, rather than having to break it up a bunch of times, there's an index of two, how many times does two go into seven? It goes in three times. So what you can do here is when you write this out and you split out your two radicals, then this turned out to be X cubed. So in other words, I take the three times and that becomes my exponents and I'm gonna raise it to the second power. So and then uh over here, what are you left with? Well, I have six powers of X that are covered here. Let me just write this a little bit bigger. So I have the square root of X cubed squared. I have six powers that are covered over here. Whereas I have seven powers that I started out with. So what gets left over here? Just one power of X? Now, why is this helpful? Because when you take the square of a square root basically just cancel each other out. And all you're left with here is just X cubed times radical X. So it's a really cool shortcut to be able to take really high power of X and actually just work them down pretty quickly. All right. So that is how you simplify this. So now for our last question here, we actually have numbers and we have uh XS and variables. Basically, the way this works here is it's no difference. If you have radicals with numbers and variables, you can actually just split them out into their own separate radicals, kind of like how we did with XS and then you can simplify them separately. So the whole idea here is that I can take the eight and the X of the fifth splitt them out into the own radicals because I know how to simplify radical eights. Um And we'll just deal with these things separately. All right. So how do we deal with uh radical eights? Well, remember we split this out into radical two times or sorry radical four times, radical two, radical four is a perfect square over here. So this just turns out to be two times radical two. Now what is the X to the fifth turn out to be? Well, we can use our trick or shortcut. There's an index of two. How many times does two go into five? It goes in twice. Um And so what we do here is we just pull out a factor of um this is gonna be X squared to the second power squared. And then we have four powers of X that are covered here what's left over one power of X. So what happens is the square root T cancels and all you're left with over here is the square roots times or sorry, X squared times the square root of X. So now what we have to do is we have to take all of this stuff and we have to just put it back together again because all of these things um are, are the, are things that multiply to A X to the fifth. So I'm gonna take the X squared, I'm gonna put it over here. This just becomes two X squared. And now I have a radical two and then a radical X. So I can basically just put them back together again and under the same radical. And so I have this. So if you take this and you multiply it out by itself, you should get back to eight X to the fifth power. So that is your final answer. Anyway, folks, thanks for watching. Let's look at this one.

