Welcome back everyone. So as we've talked about square roots and cube roots, we've seen lots of perfect powers like perfect squares or cubes. So for example, like the squared of nine, which is three or the cube roots of eight, which is two. But in a lot of problems, that's not gonna happen in a lot of problems, you might see something like the squared of 20 or the cube root of 54. And you're gonna have to know how to take those expressions and make them simpler. That's what I'm gonna show you how to do in this video. And it turns out that one of the ways that we can simplify radicals is actually by expanding them as sort of like making them a little bit bigger so that we can hopefully make it smaller and simpler. Later on. I'm gonna show you how to do this. It's very straightforward. Let's get started. So basically, when radicals aren't perfect powers like the radical 20 the whole thing we're gonna do is we're gonna simplify it by turning it into a product. So we're gonna try to break it up into a product of two things and the whole goal is that one of the, the terms will be a perfect power. So here's the thing, I'm gonna take the radical 20 I'm gonna break it up so that it's the product of two things. And I want one of these things to be a perfect power like four or nine or 16 or something like that, right? So I have this table here. We're gonna just go down this table and see if we can turn the 20 into a product where four or nine is one of the terms. So can this happen? So can I do four? Well, if you take a look at 44 times five, that equals 20. So basically, you just separated this thing into two radicals and I can totally do that. So what's the square root of four? We have already seen that's just two. What's the square root of five? Well, that's just the square to five and that's not a perfect number. So basically, what we've seen here is that we've turned this into a two times radical five. And so the simplest way that we can rewrite this expression is just two radical five. Now, can we go any further? No, because five is just a prime number. So we can't break that radical up any further. So we say this expression is fully simplified because we can't break up the radicals any further than we already have. All right, but that's the basic idea. So as a formula, the way that you're gonna see this in your text book is, is if a, if a number in a radical has factors A and B, you basically can just break it up into A and B and then you can split them up into their own radicals, like radical of A, of A and then radical of B and then you can just deal with those separately. All right, that's the whole thing. So let's move on to the second problem now because in some problems you're gonna have variables as well. So what I like to do is I like to separate this thing into the number times the variable. All right. So again, when I take these radicals, can I break them up into anything in which we're gonna get a perfect square out of it? Well, let's do the 18 1st. So could does does 18 reduce to anything? Uh So does four go into 18? Well, four times four is 16, 4 times five is 20. So it doesn't what about nine? Well, actually 18 can be written as the product of radical nine times radical two, right? That separates. And then what about the X squared? Well, I have the square roots of X squared. So it turns out that actually the squared of X squared is a perfect power or sorry, the X squared is a perfect power. And basically what happens is you've just undone the exponents So this actually just turns into an X over here. All right. Now, are we done yet? Is this our full expression? Well, no, because the squared of nine actually just turns into a three. So uh what about the radical two? Can we break up the radical two any further? No, because it's just a prime number. And so basically, what happens is this is our simplest that we can write this expression. And what you're gonna see here is that the X usually gets moved in front of the radical. So this whole thing really just becomes three X radical two. And that is our fully simplified expression. Now, for the last one over here, we have the Q root of 54 X to the fourth power. So now we no longer have square roots, we have Q roots. But the idea is the same. Uh and, and again, what I like to do here is break this up into two radicals. So radical 54 cu root 54 and then the cube root of X to the fourth power. And I'll just deal with those independently, right? So let's do the 54 1st. Can I break this up into a perfect cube? Um Perfect cubes are gonna be over here like eight and 27 and stuff like that. So what about eight? Well, eight doesn't go into 54 8 times seven is 56. So it's close. What about 27? 27. Um Let's see, 27 is actually, yeah, this does work. So in other words, this is just the cube root of 27 times the cube root of two. So I've gotten a perfect cue out of this. All right. Now, what about the cube root of X to the fourth power? Is there a perfect cube that I can pull out of that? Well, think about it. This is just X multiplied by itself four times. So what I can do is I can just split this up into X cubed times just cube root of X. And the reason this is helpful is because if I have a cube root of a cube, then I just basically do it right? So with this 27 the cube root of this turns turns out to be is just three. Now the cube root of two doesn't simplify. But what about the Q root of X to the third power? This actually just becomes X just like the square root of X to the second power became X. And then finally, the Q root of X over here is just left alone. All right. So how do I make this simpler? Well, I just mash the three and the X together and just becomes three X. And one of the things you'll, you'll see is that when you have these two expressions, you basically just put them back together again on the under the same radical. This just becomes the uh cube roots of uh this is becomes two X over here. And this is the fully simplified expression. I can't break this up any further. All right. So that's all there is to it. Folks. Let me know if you have any questions. Let's get some practice.

