Welcome back, everyone. We saw how to simplify radicals by using this rule over here, which is if I can take a term and break it up into a product, and I can basically split off each term into its own radical. And I was hoping that one of these things was a perfect square and would simplify it. I'm gonna show you in this video that we can do the exact same thing. When it comes to radicals with fractions, we can basically split up the fraction so that one of the terms might become simpler. Let's let me show you how to, how this works. So we can split up or combine radicals with fractions by using these rules. We'll use the rule that we've already used before. And this new one here, which is actually very similar to this. Basically, you can break up a numerator and the denominator into their own terms. It's kind of like how we broke up this into two different things with radicals. We can take a fraction and break it up into two different radicals. The hope is that one of these things will become a perfect square. Let me show you how this works. Let's say you had something like 49/64. Now, this fraction over here, 49/64. If I want to divide this first, it would be really difficult because I'm gonna have to think about the factors of 49 and there's actually no common factors between 49 and 64. So it's really hard to reduce this fraction. What I do notice however, is that 49 and 64 are both perfect squares. They're both actually perfect squares over here as we can see. So what I can do is I could just break up this radical, I can break up this radical in to square to 49 and square to 64. And these are actually very easy square to 49 is just seven and squared of 64 is just eight. All right, let's take a look at another example here, radical 32 over radical two. So if I want to do the same thing over here, radical 32 is really difficult for me to evaluate and so is radical two, those are not perfect squares. However, what I can do here is I actually can sort of combine them into one radical and say and say this is a radical 32/2 and this just becomes radical 16 and radical 16 is a perfect square that just evaluates the four. So here's the whole point here, I actually like to think of these equations, not as a one way street. It's not always that you go from left to right, sometimes it's better to go from right to left. So sometimes it's better to split and simplify like we did in this uh example over here. And then sometimes it's actually better to divide first and then you simplify over here. All right. All right. So that's all there is to it. Let's go ahead and take a look at a couple more examples because sometimes you might have variables involved instead of just numbers. So uh let's take a look at this first one X to 64 X to the fourth power over nine X squared, all of that underneath one radical. So if we try to divide this first, what's, what's gonna happen is 64/9 isn't going to give me a clean number, but I do notice that 64 and nine are both perfect squares. So let's try to break them up into their own radicals. This just becomes radical 64 X to the fourth divided by radical nine X squared. All right. So 64 is a perfect power and X to the fourth is also a perfect power. It's a perfect square. So this 64 is just eight squared and this X to the fourth power is just X squared as squared, right. So using the power rule. So basically what this whole thing actually just becomes 64 X to the fourth is it just becomes X eight X squared. That's the square root of that. What does nine X squared become? Well, the nine is a perfect square of three and the X, so this is three squared and the X squared is just a perfect square of X squared. So in other words, this whole thing actually just becomes three X over here. So I've taken this whole messy radical and I've actually seen that both of them actually, the top and the bottom are both perfect squares of something. And I've simplified this now to basically just a bunch of, you know, letters and numbers um like eight X squared and three X now is this fully simplified. Well, actually, not quite because we have numbers here on the top and the bottom, but we also have powers of X. So this actually just really just becomes an exponents problem. Um Basically, I'm gonna use the quotient rule and what this answer becomes is it just becomes a over three X, all right. Basically, just delete one power of X on the top and the bottom and all you're left with is 8/3 X, all right. That that's all there's to it. Now, let's look at the second one here, 72 divided by nine, if I try to do this and try to sort of treat them as independent. What happens is the radical nine. That is a perfect power. But X isn't and 72 isn't a perfect power. And we also have this X cubed over here. So it's gonna be kind of tricky to sort of separate this and deal with them themselves perfectly. So let's just try to combine them all under one radical and see what happens. So I'm gonna combine this as so 72 X to the third over nine X. And then basically what happens is we're gonna do the division first before we actually do the radical. So what is 72/9? This just becomes eights. And then what is X cubed over X? This is basically what we just did over here with the exponent rule. This actually just becomes X squared. Basically, it's like we're just doing, we're canceling out one power of X. So this is basically what we're left with radical eight X squared. Can we simplify this? Well, if you notice that eight can be broken up into a perfect square because eight factors into four and two and the X squared can also be uh factored out as a perfect square as well. So we're not quite done yet. We basically just have to split this out into a radical eight times radical X squared. And we'll deal with those separately radical eight just becomes radical four times radical two. We saw that from the previous video and then this radical X squared actually just factors out into one power of X. This is a perfect square. So this just simplifies 22. We can move the X to the front and this just becomes two X radical two. Now, is this fully simplified? Yes, because we can't, uh we can't factor anything else out. So this is basically what this whole expression becomes. All right. So that's it for this one. Folks let me know if you have any questions see in the next one.

