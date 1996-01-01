Hey, everyone. So when we learn how to multiply polynomials, we learn how to multiply binomials by using the foil method first, outer, inner and last. And what we saw out of this multiplication is you would get X squared plus seven X plus 10. In this video, we're gonna do the reverse. We're gonna see how we can get from X squared plus seven X plus 10 or this polynomial over here and work backwards to get the two numbers that go inside the factors. Lots of people like to teach the sort of random guess and check method. But I'm gonna actually show you a systematic way to get the right answer every time. Let's go ahead and get started here. So I actually want to talk about when you use this method. And it's basically whenever you have a polynomial that fits the form A X squared plus BX plus C, anytime you have like a second degree polynomial where it's in standard form like this one over here, you're also gonna use this when you can't pull out a greatest common factor or you can't group. And most of the time what happens is you can't use special formulas. So we're gonna use this new method called the AC method. I'm gonna show you how it works. All right. So the first thing we wanna do is make sure that a polynomial is in this specific form over here. And in this case, it is I have my A X squared, my BX over here, which is the five and then the, my C over here is the six. And by the way, this happens, um this is just a equals one because it's just kind of like an invisible one over here. And in fact, that's what we're gonna cover in this video. We're only gonna be talking about situations where this A term is equal to one. So how does this work? How do I factor out the expression over here? It's not a perfect square, it's not a formula or anything like that. Well, the first thing we're gonna do is we're gonna list out the positive and negative factors of A times C. That's why we call it the AC method. And what I'm gonna do here is I like to build out this little table. So on the left side, I need two, I need numbers that multiply to A times C and then uh one times six is just six. So when A is one, this kind of just becomes only just the C terms. So six. So two numbers that multiply to six and they're gonna be positive and negative. So what I like to do is just start at one and then just go down from there. So one times something is six. Well, one and six is six. So what about negative one and negative six? Because you have to do positive and negative or sorry, negative six. Well, so um let's keep going. What about two does two multiply by anything to get me to six? Yes because two times three is six and also negative two and negative three is also six. Now, what happens if I just keep going with three? Well, if I go to 33 multiplies by two to get a six to get to six, but I already covered that pair over here. So basically what happens is I'm about to keep going down here. I'm just gonna sort of get the non unique pairs. So these are just the four unique combinations that get me to six. OK? That's the first step. The next thing we're gonna do is we're gonna find which of those factors that we just listed out add to the B term. And so let's do that. So in other words, I have to take which one of these pairs of numbers over here we'll add to the B and B in this case is equal to five. So let's just go and check this out. One plus six is seven. So that doesn't work negative one and negative six is negative seven. That doesn't work two and three adds to five. So that does work. But let me just be thorough. Negative two to negative three is negative five. So this doesn't work either. So once I figured out these two numbers over here, I figured out that the two numbers that add to B are two and three, your textbooks will refer to these numbers as P and Q. It's two numbers P and Q that multiply to AC, but they add to B. So this turns out to be my P and Q, it actually doesn't matter which one is, which it doesn't matter the order. All right. So basically, once you figure out these two numbers, you're done because when A is equal to one, the way that your factors are gonna work out is it's gonna be X plus P and X plus Q. So in other words, this expression just factors out to X plus two and X plus three. All right, or it could have been backwards. It actually doesn't matter. So if you take this expression and you foil it out, you should get back to this original expression over here. All right. That's the whole thing. So to go back to this example over here, the reason that two and five work is because two and five are two numbers that multiply to C which is 10 and they add to B which is seven. So you should always do this process of listing out the factors when you're starting out with this just to get good at it. But later on when you get quick at this, you're gonna be able to tell very quick, quickly which two numbers multiply to this number, but add to this number and you'll be able to do this pretty quickly in your head. All right, that's the AC method. Hopefully, this makes sense. Uh Thanks for watching.

