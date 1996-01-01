Hey, everyone. So we've already seen one method of factoring polynomials, which is by factoring out a greatest common factor. So for example, if I had X cubed minus two X squared, once I wrote out the factor tree, I noticed that X squared was common in both of the terms. So I could take that and pull it to the outside. And basically, that's my factorization. I'm gonna show you this video that sometimes for some polynomials that's not going to work, you're not gonna find one common factor that works for all of the terms in this situation or this uh polynomial over here. I can't out an X squared. I can't pull out a number like two or four because whatever I try to do it won't work for all the terms. I'm gonna show you in this, in this video that we're gonna need a new method called grouping to solve these types of problems. And they're very similar to greatest common factor, but there's a couple of differences. Let me just show you how it works here. First thing I want to do is actually talk about when you use these two different methods and basically just comes down to whether you can identify a common factor that works for all the terms like for example, the X squared over here or whether you can't and usually what's gonna happen in, in these types of grouping problems is there's gonna be four of the terms. So if you see a four term expression that you can't identify one greatest common factor for, it's usually a good indicator that's gonna be a grouping problem. And also what you'll notice is that a lot of these problems, you'll see numbers that are multiples of each other like two and four and eight and stuff like that. All right. So let me just show you how it works basically with the whole idea here is I'm gonna take this four term expression and I'm gonna try breaking this thing up into two different groups. That's why we call it grouping. And the hope is that I can factor out a greatest common factor from each one of the groups. So let me just show you how it works. I'm gonna show you a step by step process. The first thing I want to do is make sure your polynomial is written in standard form just in case it isn't already. So in this situation, I have X cubes, two X squared, four X and eight. So this actually already is in standard form and I don't have to do anything to it. The next thing you wanna do is actually do the grouping. And basically what you're gonna do is you're gonna group terms into pairs and almost always you're just gonna do the first two in the last two terms. It's pretty much 99.9% of the time gonna work. Ok. So basically, what I like to do is I like to draw parentheses around the first two in the last two terms. And now what I'm gonna try to do is I'm gonna try to pull out a, I'm gonna try to factor out a one term, greatest common factor from each one of the groups. Basically, what I'm gonna try to do is now that I've split these things off into groups, I'm gonna turn them into problems where I just try to pull out a greatest common factor out of each one of them independently. So let's try to do this. And in fact, I actually already know what the factorization for this question is. If I try to do this, it's gonna be X squared times X minus two times X squared. So I notice that the X squared is common. I draw the little parentheses and I can pull the X squared out to the outside and this just becomes X squared. Uh And then I have X minus two. All right. So we've already seen that what happens with the second group over here? Well, for the second group, what I notice is that the four is a multiple of eights. So when I write out the factor tree, this is just four times X minus four times two. So four times two. So now what's common in this group, the common item in this group is the four, so I can take the four and move it to the outside of the expression. And what I end up with is I end up with a four here and then I end up with X minus two. So that was the third step. You're gonna factor out a one term, greatest common factor from each group. And if you notice what's happened here, we've actually ended up getting the same exact thing in both of the sort of expressions, we've gotten the X minus two term. So if you think about it, now what happens is if you wrap this whole entire thing in one parentheses, it's actually like the X minus two is now actually the common thing for both of them. So that leads us to the last step, which is now you're gonna factor out this two term, greatest common factor out of both of the groups. So it's the same thing I did with the X squared and stuff like that. I take this X minus two, pull it to the outside over here and then just write everything that's in the inside of parentheses that remains. So this just actually just becomes X minus two and then you have X squared plus four and this actually is the complete factorization of this polynomial. If you go ahead and foil this out, what you'll actually see is that you'll end up getting back to your original expression over here. All right. All right. So again, just to summarize if you ever see a polynomial and it's four terms and you notice that you can't find a common factor that works for all of them. But you notice that some of the numbers are multiples of each other, try splitting up into two groups. And what you're gonna see a lot of the time is that you'll very coincidentally end up with the same factor that you can pull out of both of the groups. And so this is a very specific type of problem, but it's good to know anyway. So that's it for this one, folks. Thanks for watching.

