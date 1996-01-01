Welcome back everyone. So earlier in videos, we saw how to multiply polynomials and when multiplication problems fit a special pattern, like let's say I had X plus three and X minus three, I could use a special product formula and basically get to the right side. And so that this was like X minus X squared minus nine, which is a difference of squares. In this video, we're basically gonna do the opposite. So what we're gonna see in problems is we're gonna see stuff like X squared minus 36. And we have to tell whether it's gonna be one of these special products here on the right side. And if we can match it to one of these formulas on the right side, then we can factor and we know that these are just gonna be our factors over here. So basically, we're just doing using these special products formulas in reverse. All right. So we can also use these things to factor. That's really all there is to it. I'm gonna show you how to do this. Let's go ahead and take a look at some problems. So we have X squared minus 36. So in this case, what happens is my problem has two terms. And if you remember from your special products formulas, what happens is we have a couple of things that end up being two terms on the right side. And there's also a couple of things that end up being three terms. So all you have to do here is if this is, if this is one of our special product formulas, we're gonna look to see whether it's one of the ones that have two terms on the right side. So we're basically just trying to match this thing to one of these formulas. All right. So does this actually fit one of our special products? Well, I've got X squared minus 36 I have a perfect square which is X squared and then I have 36 which is another perfect square. These formulas over here deal with perfect with perfect cubes like a cubed and B cubed. So it's not gonna be one of these. So it turns out this whole thing is actually a squared minus B squared. That's the pattern. So that means that this factor is down to A plus B A minus B. Remember what we saw from these formulas is that these signs over here were opposite signs. So all I have to do is just figure out what my A and B are and I'm done. So what is a? Well, if X squared is A squared, that means A is X. And if 36 is B squared, that means that B is six, it's whatever I have to square to get to 36. So that means that this formula over here is just A plus B A minus B so X plus six, X minus six and that's it, I'm done. And if you're ever unsure of whether you've done this correctly, you can always just multiply this expression out and you should get back to your original X squared minus 36. All right. And if you do that, you'll see that that actually does happen. So that's all there is to it. Let's take a look at the second problem here. Here, we have X cubed minus 27. Same idea. I've got two terms over here. Let's try to match it to one of these equations here that have two terms on the right side. So X cubed is not a perfect square, but it's a perfect cube and 27 is not a perfect square, but it is a perfect cube. So we're not gonna use the difference of squares formula. We're actually gonna use these new equations here that we haven't yet talked about. But it's basically, you know, very similar when we have differences of cubes. So this actually turns out to be a cubed minus B cubed. And so what happens is I'm actually just gonna show you what these formulas turn out to be when you factor them. You're gonna get two factors of binomial and trinomial. And I'm just gonna show you how the signs work out. This is gonna be plus minus and plus and this is gonna be minus plus and plus, you'll almost never have to remember these, but just in case you ever do one way to remember it is that the last sign should always be positive. These two signs should always be opposites of each other and the first sign should always be the sign of your expression. So here, what happens is I have an A minus B squared. So my first term is gonna be A minus B same sign. And then this other term here is gonna be A squared plus A B plus B squared. OK. Now, all I have to do here is just figure out what my A and B are. Well, if X cubed is equal to a cubed, that means that A is X and if 27 is B cube, then B is just a number that when I multiply it by itself three times gives me 27 and it turns out that's 33 times three is 99 times three is 27. So what does this work out to? Well, this just becomes A minus B some of the words X minus three. And then the second term becomes A squared. Uh So that's just X squared and then I have plus A times B. So in other words, these two things multiply together, which is three X and then B squared, B squared is just nine. So that's it. That's how this factorization happens. You would never be able to do this if you try to do this by, you know, Gray's common factor or grouping or stuff like that. So these special products are really helpful. And again, if you want to multiply this out just because you're unsure, you're gonna see that a lot of terms will cancel, but you will end up with X cubed minus 27 when you're done. OK. Last one over here we have X squared plus 12 X plus 36. So here, what I have here is I have a term or a polynomial with three terms and not two. Remember we use these equations here when we had two terms um or we try to match it to one of these, I had two terms, but now I actually have three terms. So if you remember, we actually talked about some other special products called perfect square trinomial. That was these kind of equations over here where you had a squared plus three B plus B squared stuff like that. So which one of these is it? Well, it looks like I have two plus signs over here. So I'm gonna try to match it to one of these, the one with this one that has two plus signs. So let's see if it actually works out. Does this actually fit A squared plus two A B plus B squared. If it is, then it turns out that we can actually just factor using this formula. If it's not, we're gonna have to use something else. OK. So does this fit? Well, if X squared is A squared, then I'm gonna guess that A is my X and if 36 is B squared, then I'm gonna guess that that B is my six, the tricky part in these kinds of and looking at these types of trinomial is figuring out if this middle term actually does fit the two A B pattern. So let's find out. So this is X squared and then is this two times six or times X times six. And in fact, what actually happens is two times X times six does in fact get you to add to 12 X. So basically, all it's saying is that I've identified this as being a perfect square trinomial. This is really important because if you had had something like X squared plus 10 X plus 36 now this actually doesn't fit the pattern. These are perfect squares, but this one isn't or this one doesn't fit the pattern. So you wouldn't be able to use this formula for something like that. OK. Really important that you try to match that? OK. So what does this become, this just becomes A plus B squared? So what's my A, my A is six? So this just becomes six X or sorry, A is X and then my B is six and this is just A X plus six squared, right? That's it for this one, folks. Thanks for watching. Oh, last, last point I wanted to make here um is just remember how these signs worked out. Um These were always the same signs over here. Sorry. So that's it for this one. Thanks for watching.

