0. Review of Algebra
Factoring Polynomials
In Exercises 1–22, factor each difference of two squares. Assume that any variable exponents represent whole numbers. x² - 4
In Exercises 1–10, factor out the greatest common factor. 18x+27
In Exercises 1–68, factor completely, or state that the polynomial is prime. x³ − 16x
In Exercises 1–10, factor out the greatest common factor. 3x^2+6x
In Exercises 1–30, factor each trinomial, or state that the trinomial is prime. Check each factorization using FOIL multiplication. x² + 8x + 12
In Exercises 1–10, factor out the greatest common factor. 9x^4−18x^3+27x^2
In Exercises 1–30, factor each trinomial, or state that the trinomial is prime. Check each factorization using FOIL multiplication. x² + 9x + 20
In Exercises 1–22, factor the greatest common factor from each polynomial. x³ + 5x²
Work each problem. Match each polynomial in Column I with its factored form in Column II. a. x^2 + 10xy +25y^2 b. x^2-10xy +25y^2 c.x^2-25y^2 d. 25y^2-x^2 A. (x+5y ) (x-5y) B. (x+5y)^2 C. (x-5y)^2 D. (5y+x)(5y-x)
In Exercises 1–68, factor completely, or state that the polynomial is prime. x²y − 16y + 32 − 2x²
In Exercises 1–30, factor each trinomial, or state that the trinomial is prime. Check each factorization using FOIL multiplication. y² + 10y + 16
In Exercises 1–22, factor the greatest common factor from each polynomial. 12x⁴ − 8x²
In Exercises 1–22, factor each difference of two squares. Assume that any variable exponents represent whole numbers. 36x² - 49y²
In Exercises 1–68, factor completely, or state that the polynomial is prime. 4a²b − 2ab − 30b
In Exercises 1–30, factor each trinomial, or state that the trinomial is prime. Check each factorization using FOIL multiplication. x² − 8x + 15
In Exercises 1–22, factor the greatest common factor from each polynomial. 32x⁴ + 2x³ + 8x²
In Exercises 1–22, factor each difference of two squares. Assume that any variable exponents represent whole numbers. x²y² - 1
Work each problem. Which of the following is the correct complete factorization of x^4-1? A. (x^2-1)(x^2+1) B.(x^2+1)(x+1)(x-1) C. (x^2-1)^2 D. (x-1)^2(x+1)^2
Work each problem. Which of the following is the correct factorization of x^3+8? A. (x+2)^3 B. (x+2)(x^2+2x+4) C. (x+2)(x^2-2x+4) D. (x+2)(x^2-4x+4)
In Exercises 1–30, factor each trinomial, or state that the trinomial is prime. Check each factorization using FOIL multiplication. y² − 12y + 20
In Exercises 1–22, factor the greatest common factor from each polynomial. 4x²y³ + 6xy
In Exercises 1–22, factor each difference of two squares. Assume that any variable exponents represent whole numbers. 9x⁴ - 25y⁶
Factor out the greatest common factor from each polynomial. See Example 1. 12m+60
Express the distance between the numbers -17 and 4 using absolute value. Then evaluate the absolute value.
In Exercises 1–30, factor each trinomial, or state that the trinomial is prime. Check each factorization using FOIL multiplication. a² + 5a − 14
In Exercises 1–22, factor the greatest common factor from each polynomial. 30x²y³ − 10xy²
In Exercises 1–22, factor each difference of two squares. Assume that any variable exponents represent whole numbers. x¹⁴ - y⁴
Factor out the greatest common factor from each polynomial. See Example 1. 8k^3+24k
In Exercises 1–68, factor completely, or state that the polynomial is prime. 11x⁵ − 11xy²
In Exercises 1–30, factor each trinomial, or state that the trinomial is prime. Check each factorization using FOIL multiplication. x² + x − 30
In Exercises 1–22, factor the greatest common factor from each polynomial. 12xy − 6xz + 4xw
In Exercises 1–22, factor each difference of two squares. Assume that any variable exponents represent whole numbers. (x - 3)² - y²
Factor out the greatest common factor from each polynomial. See Example 1. xy-5xy^2
In Exercises 1–68, factor completely, or state that the polynomial is prime. 4x⁵ − 64x
Factor out the greatest common factor from each polynomial. See Example 1. 5h^2j+hj
Factor out the greatest common factor from each polynomial. See Example 1. -4p^3q^4-2p^2q^5
In Exercises 1–22, factor each difference of two squares. Assume that any variable exponents represent whole numbers. a² - (b - 2)²
In Exercises 1–68, factor completely, or state that the polynomial is prime. x³ − 4x² − 9x + 36
In Exercises 17–38, factor each trinomial, or state that the trinomial is prime. x^2+8x+15
In Exercises 1–68, factor completely, or state that the polynomial is prime. 2x⁵ + 54x²
Simplify the algebraic expression. (1/5)(5x) + [(3y) + (- 3y)] - (-x)
In Exercises 1–30, factor each trinomial, or state that the trinomial is prime. Check each factorization using FOIL multiplication. x² − x + 7
In Exercises 1–22, factor the greatest common factor from each polynomial. 15x²ⁿ − 25xⁿ
Factor out the greatest common factor from each polynomial. See Example 1. 2(a+b)+4m(a+b)
In Exercises 17–38, factor each trinomial, or state that the trinomial is prime. x^2−14x+45
Factor out the greatest common factor from each polynomial. See Example 1. 6x(a+b)-4y(a+b)
In Exercises 23–48, factor completely, or state that the polynomial is prime. 2x³ - 8x
Factor out the greatest common factor from each polynomial. See Example 1. (5r-6)(r+3)-(2r-1)(r+3)
In Exercises 1–30, factor each trinomial, or state that the trinomial is prime. Check each factorization using FOIL multiplication. x² − 9xy + 14y²
In Exercises 23–34, factor out the negative of the greatest common factor. −4x + 12
Factor out the greatest common factor from each polynomial. See Example 1. (4z-5)(3z-2)-(3z-9)(3z-2)
In Exercises 17–38, factor each trinomial, or state that the trinomial is prime. 2x^2+5x−3
In Exercises 23–34, determine the constant that should be added to the binomial so that it becomes a perfect square trinomial. Then write and factor the trinomial. 24. x² + 4x
Factor out the greatest common factor from each polynomial. See Example 1. 2(m-1)-3(m-1)^2+2(m-1)^3
In Exercises 23–48, factor completely, or state that the polynomial is prime. 50 - 2y²
In Exercises 1–30, factor each trinomial, or state that the trinomial is prime. Check each factorization using FOIL multiplication. x² − xy − 30y²
In Exercises 23–34, factor out the negative of the greatest common factor. −8x − 48
In Exercises 1–68, factor completely, or state that the polynomial is prime. x² − 12x + 36 − 49y²
Factor out the greatest common factor from each polynomial. See Example 1. 5(a+3)^3-2(a+3)+(a+3)^2
In Exercises 17–38, factor each trinomial, or state that the trinomial is prime. 6x^2−11x+4
In Exercises 23–48, factor completely, or state that the polynomial is prime. 8x² - 8y²
In Exercises 1–30, factor each trinomial, or state that the trinomial is prime. Check each factorization using FOIL multiplication. x² + xy + y²
In Exercises 23–34, factor out the negative of the greatest common factor. −2x² + 6x − 14
Concept Check When directed to completely factor the polynomial 4x^2y^5-8xy^3,a student wrote 2xy^3(2xy^2-4). When the teacher did not give him full credit, he complained because when his answer is multiplied out, the result is the original polynomial. Give the correct answer.
In Exercises 1–68, factor completely, or state that the polynomial is prime. 4x² + 25y²
In Exercises 1–30, factor each trinomial, or state that the trinomial is prime. Check each factorization using FOIL multiplication. x² − xy + y²
Concept Check Kurt factored 16a^2-40a-6a+15 by grouping and obtained (8a-3)(2a-5). Callie factored the same polynomial and gave an answer of (3-8a)(5-2a). Which answer is correct?
In Exercises 23–34, factor out the negative of the greatest common factor. −5y² + 40x
In Exercises 1–68, factor completely, or state that the polynomial is prime. 12x³y − 12xy³
In Exercises 1–30, factor each trinomial, or state that the trinomial is prime. Check each factorization using FOIL multiplication. a² − 18ab + 45b²
Factor each polynomial by grouping. See Example 2. 10ab-6b+35a-21
In Exercises 23–34, determine the constant that should be added to the binomial so that it becomes a perfect square trinomial. Then write and factor the trinomial. 30. x² - 1/3x
In Exercises 23–34, factor out the negative of the greatest common factor. −4x³ + 32x² − 20x
In Exercises 1–68, factor completely, or state that the polynomial is prime. 6bx² + 6by²
Factor each polynomial by grouping. See Example 2. 4x^6+36-x^6y-9y
In Exercises 23–34, determine the constant that should be added to the binomial so that it becomes a perfect square trinomial. Then write and factor the trinomial. 32. x²+4/5x
In Exercises 23–34, factor out the negative of the greatest common factor. −x² − 7x + 5
In Exercises 1–68, factor completely, or state that the polynomial is prime. x⁴ − xy³ + x³y − y⁴
Factor each polynomial by grouping. See Example 2. 20z^2-8x+5pz^2-2px
In Exercises 23–34, determine the constant that should be added to the binomial so that it becomes a perfect square trinomial. Then write and factor the trinomial. 34. x²-9/5x
In Exercises 1–68, factor completely, or state that the polynomial is prime. x² − 4a² + 12x + 36
In Exercises 23–48, factor completely, or state that the polynomial is prime. 8x² + 8y²
Factor each trinomial, if possible. See Examples 3 and 4. 8h^2-2h-21
In Exercises 23–48, factor completely, or state that the polynomial is prime. x² + 25y²
In Exercises 17–38, factor each trinomial, or state that the trinomial is prime. 6x^2−7xy−5y^2
In Exercises 23–48, factor completely, or state that the polynomial is prime. x⁴ - 16
In Exercises 35–44, factor the greatest common binomial factor from each polynomial. 3x(x+y) − (x+y)
Factor each trinomial, if possible. See Examples 3 and 4. 9x^2+4x-2
In Exercises 39–48, factor the difference of two squares. x^2−144
In Exercises 35–44, factor the greatest common binomial factor from each polynomial. 4x²(3x−1) + 3x − 1
A rigid bar (negligible mass) of length 80 cm connects a large sphere with a mass (m1) of 25 g to a small sphere with an unknown mass (m2). The large sphere is located at one end of the bar, with the center of mass of the bar located 22 cm away from this sphere. Determine the mass of the sphere (in grams) at the other end of the bar.
Factor each trinomial, if possible. See Examples 3 and 4. 36x^3+18x^2-4x
In Exercises 39–48, factor the difference of two squares. 64x^2−81
In Exercises 39–44, factor by introducing an appropriate substitution. x⁴ − 4x² − 5
In Exercises 35–44, factor the greatest common binomial factor from each polynomial. (x + 2)(x + 3) + (x − 1)(x + 3)
In Exercises 1–68, factor completely, or state that the polynomial is prime. x² + 10x − y² + 25
Factor each trinomial, if possible. See Examples 3 and 4. 14m^2+11mr-15r^2
In Exercises 39–48, factor the difference of two squares. 36x^2−49y^2
In Exercises 39–44, factor by introducing an appropriate substitution. (x + 1)² + 8(x + 1) + 7 (Let u = x+1.)
Factor each trinomial, if possible. See Examples 3 and 4. 5a^2-7ab-6b^2
In Exercises 1–68, factor completely, or state that the polynomial is prime. x⁸ − y⁸
In Exercises 23–48, factor completely, or state that the polynomial is prime. x³ + 3x² - 4x - 12
In Exercises 45–68, use the method of your choice to factor each trinomial, or state that the trinomial is prime. Check each factorization using FOIL multiplication. 2x² + 9x + 7
In Exercises 39–48, factor the difference of two squares. 16x^4−81
In Exercises 1–68, factor completely, or state that the polynomial is prime. x³y − 16xy³
In Exercises 23–48, factor completely, or state that the polynomial is prime. x³ - 7x² - x + 7
Factor each trinomial, if possible. See Examples 3 and 4. 12x^2-xy-y^2
In Exercises 45–68, use the method of your choice to factor each trinomial, or state that the trinomial is prime. Check each factorization using FOIL multiplication. 5x² − 16x + 3
In Exercises 49–56, factor each perfect square trinomial. x^2+2x+1
In Exercises 1–68, factor completely, or state that the polynomial is prime. x + 8x⁴
In Exercises 49–64, factor any perfect square trinomials, or state that the polynomial is prime. x² + 4x + 4
Factor each trinomial, if possible. See Examples 3 and 4. 24a^4+10a^3b-4a^2b^2
In Exercises 45–68, use the method of your choice to factor each trinomial, or state that the trinomial is prime. Check each factorization using FOIL multiplication. 5y² + 33y − 14
In Exercises 1–68, factor completely, or state that the polynomial is prime. 16y² − 4y − 2
In Exercises 49–64, factor any perfect square trinomials, or state that the polynomial is prime. x² − 10x + 25
Factor each trinomial, if possible. See Examples 3 and 4. 9m^2 -12m+4
In Exercises 45–68, use the method of your choice to factor each trinomial, or state that the trinomial is prime. Check each factorization using FOIL multiplication. 8y² + 10y + 3
In Exercises 49–64, factor any perfect square trinomials, or state that the polynomial is prime. x⁴ − 4x² + 4
Factor each trinomial, if possible. See Examples 3 and 4. 32a^2+48ab+18b^2
In Exercises 45–68, use the method of your choice to factor each trinomial, or state that the trinomial is prime. Check each factorization using FOIL multiplication. 6x² + 19x + 15
Factor each trinomial, if possible. See Examples 3 and 4. 4x^2y^2+28xy+49
In Exercises 49–64, factor any perfect square trinomials, or state that the polynomial is prime. 9y² + 6y + 1
In Exercises 45–68, factor by grouping. 10x² − 12xy + 35xy − 42y²
Factor each trinomial, if possible. See Examples 3 and 4. 9m^2n^2+12mn+4
In Exercises 45–68, use the method of your choice to factor each trinomial, or state that the trinomial is prime. Check each factorization using FOIL multiplication. 4x² − 27x + 18
In Exercises 49–56, factor each perfect square trinomial. 64x^2−16x+1
Factor each trinomial, if possible. See Examples 3 and 4. (a-3b)^2-6(a-3b)+9
In Exercises 49–64, factor any perfect square trinomials, or state that the polynomial is prime. 64y² − 16y + 1
In Exercises 1–68, factor completely, or state that the polynomial is prime. 12x³ + 3xy²
In Exercises 45–68, use the method of your choice to factor each trinomial, or state that the trinomial is prime. Check each factorization using FOIL multiplication. 16y² − 6y − 27
In Exercises 57–64, factor using the formula for the sum or difference of two cubes. x^3+64
In Exercises 49–64, factor any perfect square trinomials, or state that the polynomial is prime. x² − 12xy + 36y²
In Exercises 1–68, factor completely, or state that the polynomial is prime. x⁶y⁶ − x³y³
In Exercises 57–64, factor using the formula for the sum or difference of two cubes. x^3−27
In Exercises 1–68, factor completely, or state that the polynomial is prime. (x + 5)(x − 3) + (x + 5)(x − 7)
In Exercises 49–64, factor any perfect square trinomials, or state that the polynomial is prime. 9x² + 48xy + 64y²
In Exercises 1–68, factor completely, or state that the polynomial is prime. a²(x − y) + 4(y − x)
In Exercises 57–64, factor using the formula for the sum or difference of two cubes. 8x^3+125
In Exercises 1–68, factor completely, or state that the polynomial is prime. (c + d)⁴ − 1
In Exercises 65–92, factor completely, or state that the polynomial is prime. 5x^3−45x
In Exercises 45–68, use the method of your choice to factor each trinomial, or state that the trinomial is prime. Check each factorization using FOIL multiplication. 15x² + 111xy − 14y²
In Exercises 1–68, factor completely, or state that the polynomial is prime. p³ − pq² + p²q − q³
In Exercises 45–68, use the method of your choice to factor each trinomial, or state that the trinomial is prime. Check each factorization using FOIL multiplication. 15a² − ab − 6b²
In Exercises 65–92, factor completely, or state that the polynomial is prime. 2x^4−162
In Exercises 65–74, factor by grouping to obtain the difference of two squares. 9x^2 − 30x + 25 − 36x^4
In Exercises 69–80, factor completely. (x + y)² + 6(x + y) + 9
In Exercises 65–74, factor by grouping to obtain the difference of two squares. x⁴ − x² − 2x − 1
In Exercises 69–78, factor each polynomial. x³ − 5 + 4x³y − 20y
In Exercises 65–74, factor by grouping to obtain the difference of two squares. z² − x² + 4xy − 4y²
In Exercises 69–78, factor each polynomial. 2y⁷(3x−1)⁵ − 7y⁶(3x−1)⁴
In Exercises 75–94, factor using the formula for the sum or difference of two cubes. x³ + 64
In Exercises 65–92, factor completely, or state that the polynomial is prime. 9x^3−9x
In Exercises 75–94, factor using the formula for the sum or difference of two cubes. x³ − 27
In Exercises 75–94, factor using the formula for the sum or difference of two cubes. 8y³ + 1
In Exercises 65–92, factor completely, or state that the polynomial is prime. x^3+2x^2−4x−8
In Exercises 65–92, factor completely, or state that the polynomial is prime. 20y^4−45y^2
In Exercises 83–92, factor by introducing an appropriate substitution. 5x⁴ + 2x² − 3
In Exercises 65–92, factor completely, or state that the polynomial is prime. x^2−10x+25−36y^2
In Exercises 65–92, factor completely, or state that the polynomial is prime. x^2 y−16y+32−2x^2
Factor completely, or state that the polynomial is prime. 15x^3+3x^2
Factor completely, or state that the polynomial is prime. x^2-11x+28
In Exercises 83–92, factor by introducing an appropriate substitution. 3(x+1)² − 5(x+1) + 2 (Let u = x+1)
In Exercises 65–92, factor completely, or state that the polynomial is prime. 2x^3−8a^2 x+24x^2+72x
Factor completely, or state that the polynomial is prime. 64-x^2
In Exercises 83–92, factor by introducing an appropriate substitution. 3(x−2)² − 5(x−2) − 2
In Exercises 75–94, factor using the formula for the sum or difference of two cubes. (x − y)³ − y³
In Exercises 93–102, factor and simplify each algebraic expression. (x+5)^−1/2−(x+5)^−3/2
In Exercises 93–100, factor completely. −5x⁴y³ + 7x³y⁴ − 2x²y⁵
In Exercises 93–102, factor and simplify each algebraic expression. −8(4x+3)^−2+10(5x+1)(4x+3)^−1
Factor and simplify each algebraic expression. 16x^(-3/4)+32x(1/4)
Factor and simplify each algebraic expression. [12x(-1/2)+6x^(-3/2)]
Factor out the least power of the variable or variable expression. Assume all variables represent positive real numbers. See Example 8. 4k^-1+k^-2
Factor out the least power of the variable or variable expression. Assume all variables represent positive real numbers. See Example 8. 9z^-1/2+2z^1/2
Factor out the least power of the variable or variable expression. Assume all variables represent positive real numbers. See Example 8. 3m^2/3-4m^-1/3
Factor out the least power of the variable or variable expression. Assume all variables represent positive real numbers. See Example 8. 6r^-2/3-5r^-5/3
Factor out the least power of the variable or variable expression. Assume all variables represent positive real numbers. See Example 8. -4a^-2/5+16a^-7/5
Factor out the least power of the variable or variable expression. Assume all variables represent positive real numbers. See Example 8. (3r+1)^-2/3+(3r+1)^1/3+(3r+1)^4/3
Factor out the least power of the variable or variable expression. Assume all variables represent positive real numbers. See Example 8. 2(3x+1)^-3/2+4(3x+1)^-1/2+6(3x+1)^1/2
Factor out the least power of the variable or variable expression. Assume all variables represent positive real numbers. See Example 8. 7(5t+3)^-5/3+14(5t+3)^-2/3-21(5t+3)^1/3
Factor out the least power of the variable or variable expression. Assume all variables represent positive real numbers. See Example 8. 6y^3(4y-1)^-3/7-8y^2(4y-1)^4/7+16y(4y-1)^11/7
Factor each polynomial over the set of rational number coefficients. 49x^2-1/25
In Exercises 133–136, factor each polynomial completely. Assume that any variable exponents represent whole numbers. 36x²ⁿ − y²ⁿ
In Exercises 133–136, factor each polynomial completely. Assume that any variable exponents represent whole numbers. x³ⁿ + y¹²ⁿ
Factor each polynomial over the set of rational number coefficients. (25/9)x^4-(9y^2)
Find all values of b or c that will make the polynomial a perfect square trinomial. 4z^2+bz+81
Find all values of b or c that will make the polynomial a perfect square trinomial. 100r^2-60r+c
Find all values of b or c that will make the polynomial a perfect square trinomial. 49x^2+70x+c
Exercises 143–145 will help you prepare for the material covered in the next section. In each exercise, factor completely. 9b²x + 9b²y − 16x − 16y
