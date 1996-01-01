Everyone. So we just learned how to factor a polynomial like X squared plus five X plus six. By using the AC method. First, we listed out factors of AC in our little tables over here, figured out which two numbers added to the B term. And then once we figured out those two numbers, we pop them into our binomials. And we were done, what I'm gonna show you in this video is that sometimes you might see problems that look like this in which the key difference of the polynomial is that the A term is not equal to one. So it turns out that we're gonna use a lot of the same steps that we used before. But the last two steps are a little bit different in these types of situations. So I'm just gonna go ahead and show you how this works. All right. So the whole idea is that when A is not equal to one, the factoring turns out to be a little bit trickier. But we can actually bring back an old idea of grouping to solve these. Let's go ahead and just get started with this problem over here. So I have two X squared plus seven X plus six, right? So in other words, I have a polynomial that fits this form A X squared plus BX plus C in which this is my B term, my seven and this is my C term the six. So the first step is still the same. I'm gonna list my factors of A and C. Uh What happened was when we saw these types of problems, my A was equal to just one over here and my C was six. So when, when I built out a little table, usually just all I had to do was list out the factors of six. Here. I have to list out the factors of a times six. So it's not gonna be six here. It's gonna be two times six which is 12. So that's one of the key differences here. Always make sure that you're multiplying a time. See. All right. So what are the factors of 12? Well, let's get started here. I'm gonna do one and 12 and then I have to do positive and negative. So negative one and negative 12. All right. So what, what's next? I have two does two multiply by anything to get me six. Yes, two and six does. I'm gonna do two and six. Negative two and six. What about 33 times four is 12? So three and four and then negative three and negative four. But can I keep going, do I go to four, well, four times three is 12, but I already covered that pair. So I'm done. I don't have to do it anymore. All right. See these are all the unique pairs that get me to 12. Now, I'm just gonna go ahead and add them and see which one of them, which one of those things add to the B term. That's the second step, right? So once you're done here, you just uh figure out which one of those factors add to your B term, the B term in this case is equal to seven. So I'm just gonna figure out which one of those things which of those pairs add to 71 in 12 gives me 13. So that's not right. This gives me negative 13. That's not right. Either two in six gives me eight. That's not right. It's close. Negative two and negative six. Give me negative eight. That's not right either. What about three in 43 and four? Give me seven. So that looks like it's right. But just to be thorough, negative three and negative four, give me negative seven. That doesn't work either. So now we figured out the two numbers that multiplied to 12 and add to seven before when we were dealing with this polynomial and A was equal to one, we were basically done, right? Because this was my P and this was my Q I took those numbers three and four and just pop them into my binomials. But if you try to do that here, what's gonna happen is you're gonna get two X or sorry, you're gonna get X plus three and X plus two and X, sorry, X plus four. And if you try to foil this out, what's gonna happen is you're not gonna get back to this original expression over here. In fact, you're only just gonna get X squared plus seven X plus 12. That looks nothing like this polynomial over here. So that method of just popping P and Q into these binomials is not going to work instead, what we're gonna do is that when A is not equal to one, what's gonna happen is we're gonna write this expression as actually a polynomial four terms. A X squared plus PX plus QX plus C. The whole idea here is I'm gonna actually turn this polynomial into four terms. So let's do that. This becomes two X squared. And then I have uh plus X again, it actually, the order doesn't really matter here. So this is three X plus four X, I could have done it backwards. It wouldn't matter. And then plus six. All right. And if you see what's kind of happened here is that the A value didn't change, the C value didn't change. But the B value I basically just broke it up into the sum of three X and four X. That's basically what happened here. So why is this helpful. Well, if you look at this four term polynomial, what you'll see here is you only see some terms that have common factors like the two X and the four X and the three X and the six. So how do we deal with polynomials that had common factors? And usually four terms, we basically just group them. We used factoring by grouping. So I'm gonna group these things into two pairs and pull out a greatest common factor from each one of them. So this whole problem here really just turns into a grouping problem. So how do I take the two X squared and the three X and pull a grade as common factor? This is two times X times X plus three times X. So what's common with them is the X over here, I'm gonna pull that out to the outside and really, this just becomes, this becomes X and then I have two X plus three. All right. What happens with the second group? Well, this really just becomes I have four times X. In fact, actually, actually, I can break the four into two times two X plus two times three. So what's the common factor here? It's two, right? So that I'm gonna pull the two outs of this group over here and this just becomes two, what's left in the parentheses, I just have two X plus three. So it turns out that when I've done this, pulling out of the greatest common factors. I've coincidentally ended up with the same exact factor out of each group. So now, what do I do? I basically just put, put a whole parentheses here and I can pull out this two X plus three all the way to the outside. And what this ends up becoming is two X plus three times X plus two. That's what's left inside of here. And so if you take this polynomial and there are these two factors and you foil them, you will get back to two X squared plus seven X plus six. All right. So when A is equal to one, it's a little bit more straightforward, you just pop the two numbers into your binomials and you're done when it's not equal to one, it's a little bit different. But if you follow this step here, you're actually gonna get the right answer every time again. Lots of people will teach this in sort of like a guess and check kind of way. Um But it actually gets a lot more complicated when you have stuff like two X squared and when A is not equal to one, so, always use this method anyway, folks, that's it for this one. Thanks for watching.

