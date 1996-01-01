Hey, everyone, we already know how to express sets in set notation. So something that looks like this, but there's actually a much more compact way to represent solution sets in what's called interval notation. Now, you might be thinking, why do we need a new way to write sets if we already have one that works just fine and not only is it going to be quicker and easier, but you're actually going to be asked explicitly to express your solutions to any qualities in interval notation. So I'm gonna show you how to take this set and turn it into something much more compact using parentheses in square brackets based on whether you have a less than sign or a less than or equal to sign. So let's go ahead and take a look here. So there are different types of intervals you can have based on whether you're dealing with less than, or less than, or equal to sign. So let's first look at our closed interval. So when I have a set like X or zero is less than, or equal to X is less than, or equal to five, because I have these less than or equal to inequality symbols. I am going to write my end points in between square brackets. So these less than equal to signs tell me that I'm just going to take my end points and stick them in between square brackets. Now, you're also going to be asked to graph these intervals. And what that really means is just write your interval on a number line. So whenever I have square brackets on my interval, I'm going to express on my number line, my endpoints with closed circles. So I'm still going to label my end points here. And then I'm going to draw a line connecting my end points to show that my set or my interval includes everything from zero all the way to five including zero and five. So whenever we're dealing with a, less than, or equal to sign a square bracket and a closed circle that tells me that I'm dealing with a set with end points included because it's not just less than five, it's less than, or equal to five. So let's take a look at our open interval here. So an open interval happens whenever I have something like zero is less than X is less than five. Now, you'll notice that these are not less than, or equal to signs, they are just less than signs. And when I have that I'm just going to take my end points and stick them in between parentheses. So when I have an open interval, those less than signs become parentheses in interval notation. Now, whenever I'm asked to graph this, I'm going to take my parentheses and make them into open circles, still have my end points and still connect my end points. But the open circles say to me that my end points are not included, they are excluded from my set. So anything I can have any number here from 0.0001 all the way up to 4.999. But I can't have zero or five because they are not a part of my set. So that's an open interval. We can also have a combination of closed and open intervals. So let's take a look at that here. Here, we have zero is less than or equal to X is less than five. So you'll notice that the first symbol I have is that less than or equal to sign, which tells me that I need to enclose that first endpoint in a square bracket because it is included in my set. Now, for my second inequality symbol I just have a less than sign. So that tells me that my second endpoint is just going to be enclosed in parentheses. So that's my interval in interval notation. When it is half open, half closed, let's go ahead and graph that as well. So whenever I have that square bracket and my endpoint is included, I want to make sure and have a closed circle there and still label my endpoint. And then with a parentheses, I know that it's going to be an open circle and then I need to fill in because it's all the way from zero, including zero up to five, but not including it. So that's how you express a half closed, half open circle. Let's take a look at one last example here. So here my set is X is greater than or equal to three. Now, just looking at that, having that greater than or equal to sign tells me that I'm going to be dealing with a square bracket somewhere. But let's actually graph this first and see what's happening. So when I have a greater than or equal to, I know I'm going to be dealing with a closed circle. So I'm gonna go ahead and plot my three with a closed circle. Now, this is telling me that X can be anything greater than, or equal to three. So that means that anything to the right of three is going to be fine all the way up until forever, up until infinity. So whenever we don't have an explicit end point, so here, this just says that X can be anything greater than or equal to three with no limit, I'm actually going to use infinity symbols to express this. So either a positive infinity or a negative infinity based on what direction it's going in. And whenever we have infinity in our intervals, we're going to treat this as an open bound because you can't get up to infinity. It goes on to forever, right? So it's not a hard end point. So to write this in interval notation, my three gets enclosed in a square bracket because it is included in my set. But then I have infinity, which just gets a parentheses because that is not a hard end point. It's not less than, or equal to infinity because you can't be equal to infinity, right. So that's all there is to express sets in interval notation. Let's keep going.

