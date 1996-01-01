Linear Inequalities Practice Problems
Find the solution set for the following inequality. Express the answer in interval notation. 7(x + 11) + 13 ≥ 5 + 7x
Find the solution set for the following inequality. Express the answer in interval notation. 9x - 2x + 5 < 4(x + 2)
Find the solution set for the following inequality. Express the answer in interval notation. 1 - 3x + 9(x - 3) < - 1(x - 9)
Find the solution set for the following inequality. Express the answer in interval notation. (9x + 2)/(- 5) ≤ 3x + 2
Find the solution set for the following inequality. Express the answer in interval notation. (3x - 1)/(- 4) ≤ 2 - 6x
Find the solution set for the following inequality. Express the answer in interval notation.
Find the solution set for the following inequality. Express the answer in interval notation.
Find the solution set for the following inequality. Express the answer in interval notation. - 3 < 6 + 9x < 42
Find the solution set for the following inequality. Express the answer in interval notation. 11 ≤ 3x + 5 ≤ 20
Find the solution set for the following inequality. Express the answer in interval notation. 6 > - 2x + 9 > - 9
Find the solution set for the following inequality. Express the answer in interval notation. - 5 ≤ (11x + 3)/6 ≤ 6
Find the solution set for the following inequality. Express the answer in interval notation. 7 ≤ (3x - 2)/4 < 13
Express the solution set in interval notation for the following absolute value inequality. |7x - 2| < 12
Express the solution set in interval notation for the following absolute value inequality. |7x - 2| ≥ 12
Express the solution set in interval notation for the following absolute value inequality. |4/5 - x| ≤ 3
Express the solution set in interval notation for the following absolute value inequality. |4/5 - x| < 3
Express the solution set in interval notation for the following absolute value inequality. 9|x + 2| > 81
Express the solution set in interval notation for the following absolute value inequality. |6 - 4x| > 46
Express the solution set in interval notation for the following absolute value inequality. |1 - 2x| > 37
Express the solution set in interval notation for the following absolute value inequality. |1 - 2x| ≤ 37
Express the solution set in interval notation for the following absolute value inequality. |6 - 3x| ≤ 54
Express the solution set in interval notation for the following absolute value inequality. |(3/5)x + 3/2| ≤ 3/10
Express the solution set in interval notation for the following absolute value inequality. |3/5 - (1/2)x| > 9/10
Express the solution set in interval notation for the following absolute value inequality. |0.09x + 0.9| < 0.72
Work out the solution set of the following absolute value inequality:
|4x + 3| - 7 < 3
Work out the solution set of the following absolute value inequality:
|7x + 5| - 8 < 9
Work out the solution set of the following absolute value inequality:
|11x + 3/4| - 4 < 16
Work out the solution set of the following absolute value inequality:
|6x + 1/8| + 4 < 8
Work out the solution set of the following absolute value inequality:
|8 - 3x | + 3 ≥ 6
Work out the solution set of the following absolute value inequality:
|15 - 7x| + 11 ≥ 17
Work out the solution set of the following absolute value inequality:
|9x - 8| + 2 < -8
Rewrite the following statement as an inequality.
"G is no more than 11 units from 17"
Rewrite the following statement as an equation utilizing absolute value and inequality symbols.
"L is no less than 5 units from 31."
Rewrite the following statement as an absolute-value equation. "H is no more than 29 units from 37"
If the temperature of a planet (in Fahrenheit) is expressed using the absolute value equation |T + 167| ≤ 41. Determine the range of temperature.
For x2 - x to have an absolute value equal to 12, what are the two possible values that x may assume?
Using absolute value properties, solve the following inequality:
|x4 + 6x2 + 9| < 0
Write the solution set in interval notation for the following inequality.
7x ≥ 3(x - 6)
Write the solution set in interval notation for the following inequality.
-8x - 23 ≥ 2(5x - 4)
Write the solution set in interval notation for the following inequality.
15x - 4(x - 6) ≤ 4(4 - x)
Write the solution set in interval notation for the following inequality.
23 ≤ 5x -7 ≤ 33
Write the solution set in interval notation for the following inequality.
-12 > 7x - 4 > -18
Convert the following word statement into a mathematical statement that makes use of both absolute value and inequality symbols.
"17 is at least 5 units from k."
Find the solution set for the following inequality. Express the answer in interval notation. 7x - (2x + 5) ≥ 5x - 11
Solve the following linear inequality and express the solution set in interval notation. Then, graph the solution set on a number line.
4 - x/5 > 6
Solve the following linear inequality and express the solution set in interval notation. Then, graph the solution set on a number line.
6(2x - 4) - 2x < 5(1 + 2x) - 10
Solve the following linear inequality and express the solution set in interval notation. Then, graph the solution set on a number line.
3(x - 4) - 2(x + 6) ≥ x - 10
Solve the following inequality and graph its solution set: (3x - 2)/10 ≥ 2x/5 + 1/5
Graph the following interval on a number line and write it in set-builder notation: (3,10]
Graph the following interval on a number line and write it in set-builder notation: [-8,5)
Graph the following interval on a number line and write it in set-builder notation: [-7,6]
Graph the following interval on a number line and write it in set-builder notation: (8, ∞)
Graph the following interval on a number line and write it in set-builder notation: [-6, ∞)
Graph the following interval on a number line and write it in set-builder notation: (-∞, 5)
Solve the following linear inequality and express the solution set in interval notation. Then, graph the solution set on a number line.
3x + 15 < 27
Solve the following linear inequality and express the solution set in interval notation. Then, graph the solution set on a number line.
5x - 3 ≥ 20
Solve the following linear inequality and express the solution set in interval notation. Then, graph the solution set on a number line.
-7x ≥ 56
Solve the following linear inequality and express the solution set in interval notation. Then, graph the solution set on a number line.
6x - 7 ≤ 2x - 16
Solve the following linear inequality and express the solution set in interval notation. Then, graph the solution set on a number line.
5(x + 2) + 3 ≥ 2x + 13
Solve the following linear inequality and express the solution set in interval notation. Then, graph the solution set on a number line.
5x - 9 < 2(x + 3)
Solve the following linear inequality and express the solution set in interval notation. Then, graph the solution set on a number line.
2 - (x + 8) ≥ 6 - 4x
Solve the following linear inequality and express the solution set in interval notation. Then, graph the solution set on a number line.
x/5 + 3/4 ≤ x/4 + 1
Solve the following linear inequality and express the solution set in interval notation. Then, graph the solution set on a number line.
(x - 3)/7 ≥ (x - 2)/8 + 1/28
Simplify the given absolute value inequality and use interval notation to express the solution set. |x| ≤ 5
Simplify the given absolute value inequality and use interval notation to express the solution set. |x +2| ≤ 3
Simplify the given absolute value inequality and use interval notation to express the solution set. |5x -10| < 20
Simplify the given absolute value inequality and use interval notation to express the solution set. |3(x +2) +5| ≤ 11
Use interval notation to express the solution set of the following absolute value inequality. |x| > 5
Simplify the given absolute value inequality and use interval notation to express the solution set. |x +5| ≥ 3
Simplify the given absolute value inequality and use interval notation to express the solution set. |2x -9| > 8
Simplify the given absolute value inequality and use interval notation to express the solution set. |2 -x/5| > 1
Simplify the given absolute value inequality and use interval notation to express the solution set. 5|x +1| -2 ≥ 3
Simplify the given absolute value inequality and use interval notation to express the solution set. -|5x -11| ≥ -9
Simplify the given absolute value inequality and use interval notation to express the solution set. 2 > |5 -7x|
Simplify the given absolute value inequality and use interval notation to express the solution set. 5 < |-3x +5| -2
Find all the values of x satisfying the given conditions and use interval notation to represent them.
z1 = x +1, z2 = x/2 +4; z1 -2 ≤ z2
Find all the values of x satisfying the given conditions and use interval notation to represent them. y = 3x + (1 -x) -2; y is at most 5
Find all the values of x satisfying the given conditions and use interval notation to represent them. y = 1 +|2 -x| and y > 7