1. Equations & Inequalities
Linear Inequalities
1. Equations & Inequalities
Linear Inequalities
Express the given set in interval notation and graph.
{ | 14 ≤ < 26}
Express the given interval in set builder notation and graph. (−∞, 0]
Solve the inequality. Express the solution set in interval notation and graph.
Solve the inequality. Express the solution set in interval notation and graph.
Match each equation or inequality in Column I with the graph of its solution set in Column II. | x | = 7
Match the inequality in each exercise in Column I with its equiva-lent interval notation in Column II. x<-6
In Exercises 1–14, express each interval in set-builder notation and graph the interval on a number line. (1, 6]
Match each equation or inequality in Column I with the graph of its solution set in Column II. | x | = -7
Match the inequality in each exercise in Column I with its equiva-lent interval notation in Column II. x≤6
Match the inequality in each exercise in Column I with its equiva-lent interval notation in Column II. -2
In Exercises 1–14, express each interval in set-builder notation and graph the interval on a number line. [- 5, 2)
Match each equation or inequality in Column I with the graph of its solution set in Column II. | x | > -7
Match the inequality in each exercise in Column I with its equiva-lent interval notation in Column II. x^2≥0
Match each equation or inequality in Column I with the graph of its solution set in Column II. | x | > 7
Match the inequality in each exercise in Column I with its equiva-lent interval notation in Column II . x≥-6
Match each equation or inequality in Column I with the graph of its solution set in Column II. | x | < 7
In Exercises 1–14, express each interval in set-builder notation and graph the interval on a number line. [- 3, 1]
Match the inequality in each exercise in Column I with its equiva-lent interval notation in Column II. 6≤x
Match each equation or inequality in Column I with the graph of its solution set in Column II. | x | ≥ 7
Match each equation or inequality in Column I with the graph of its solution set in Column II. | x | ≤ 7
In Exercises 1–14, express each interval in set-builder notation and graph the interval on a number line. (2, ∞)
Match each equation or inequality in Column I with the graph of its solution set in Column II. | x | ≠ 7
In Exercises 1–14, express each interval in set-builder notation and graph the interval on a number line. [- 3, ∞)
In Exercises 1–14, express each interval in set-builder notation and graph the interval on a number line. (- ∞, 3)
In Exercises 1–14, express each interval in set-builder notation and graph the interval on a number line. (- ∞, 5.5)
In Exercises 15–26, use graphs to find each set. (- 3, 0) ∩ [- 1, 2]
In Exercises 15–26, use graphs to find each set. (- 3, 0) ⋃ [- 1, 2]
Solve each inequality. Give the solution set in interval notation. See Examples 1 and 2. 3(x+5)+1≥5+3x
In Exercises 15–26, use graphs to find each set. (- ∞, 5) ∩ [1, 8)
Solve each inequality. Give the solution set in interval notation. See Examples 1 and 2. 8x-3x+2<2(x+7)
Solve each inequality. Give the solution set in interval notation. See Examples 1 and 2. 2-4x+5(x-1)<-6(x-2)
Solve each inequality. Give the solution set in interval notation. See Examples 1 and 2. (4x+7)/-3≤2x+5
In Exercises 15–26, use graphs to find each set. (- ∞, 5) ⋃ [1, 8)
Solve each inequality. Give the solution set in interval notation. See Examples 1 and 2. (2x-5)/-8≤1-x
Solve each inequality. Give the solution set in interval notation. See Examples 1 and 2. (1/3)x+(2/5)x-(1/2)(x+3)≤1/10
In Exercises 15–26, use graphs to find each set. [3, ∞) ∩ (6, ∞)
Solve each inequality. Give the solution set in interval notation. See Examples 1 and 2. -(2/3)x-(1/6)x+(2/3)(x+1)≤4/3
In Exercises 15–26, use graphs to find each set. [3, ∞) ⋃ (6, ∞)
In all exercises, other than exercises with no solution, use interval notation to express solution sets and graph each solution set on a number line. In Exercises 27–50, solve each linear inequality. 5x + 11 < 26
Solve each inequality. Give the solution set in interval notation. | 3x - 4 | < 2
Solve each inequality. Give the solution set in interval notation. See Example 4. -5<5+2x<11
In all exercises, other than exercises with no solution, use interval notation to express solution sets and graph each solution set on a number line. In Exercises 27–50, solve each linear inequality. 3x - 7 ≥ 13
Solve each inequality. Give the solution set in interval notation. . | 3x - 4 | ≥ 2
Solve each inequality. Give the solution set in interval notation. | 1/2 - x | ≤ 2
In all exercises, other than exercises with no solution, use interval notation to express solution sets and graph each solution set on a number line. In Exercises 27–50, solve each linear inequality. -9x ≥ 36
Solve each inequality. Give the solution set in interval notation. See Example 4. 10≤2x+4≤16
Solve each inequality. Give the solution set in interval notation. | 3/5 + x | < 1
In all exercises, other than exercises with no solution, use interval notation to express solution sets and graph each solution set on a number line. In Exercises 27–50, solve each linear inequality. 8x - 11 ≤ 3x - 13
Solve each inequality. Give the solution set in interval notation. See Example 4. 2>-6x+3>-3
Solve each inequality. Give the solution set in interval notation. 5| x + 1 | > 10
In all exercises, other than exercises with no solution, use interval notation to express solution sets and graph each solution set on a number line. In Exercises 27–50, solve each linear inequality. 4(x + 1) + 2 ≥ 3x + 6
Solve each inequality. Give the solution set in interval notation. See Example 4. -4≤(x+1)/2≤5
Solve each inequality. Give the solution set in interval notation. | 5 - 3x | > 7
Solve each inequality. Give the solution set in interval notation. | 7 - 3x | > 4
In all exercises, other than exercises with no solution, use interval notation to express solution sets and graph each solution set on a number line. In Exercises 27–50, solve each linear inequality. 2x - 11 < - 3(x + 2)
Solve each inequality. Give the solution set in interval notation. | 5 - 3x | ≤ 7
Solve each inequality. Give the solution set in interval notation. See Example 4. 1≤(4x-5)/2<9
Solve each inequality. Give the solution set in interval notation. | 7 - 3x | ≤ 4
Solve each inequality. Give the solution set in interval notation. | (2/3)x + 1/2 | ≤ 1/6
In all exercises, other than exercises with no solution, use interval notation to express solution sets and graph each solution set on a number line. In Exercises 27–50, solve each linear inequality. 1 - (x + 3) ≥ 4 - 2x
Solve each inequality. Give the solution set in interval notation. | 5/3 - (1/2) x | > 2/9
Solve each inequality. Give the solution set in interval notation. | 0.01x + 1 | < 0.01
In all exercises, other than exercises with no solution, use interval notation to express solution sets and graph each solution set on a number line. In Exercises 27–50, solve each linear inequality. x/4 - 3/2 ≤ x/2 + 1
Explain why the equation | x | = √x² has infinitely many solutions.
In all exercises, other than exercises with no solution, use interval notation to express solution sets and graph each solution set on a number line. In Exercises 27–50, solve each linear inequality. 1 - x/2 > 4
In all exercises, other than exercises with no solution, use interval notation to express solution sets and graph each solution set on a number line. In Exercises 27–50, solve each linear inequality. (x - 4)/6 ≥ (x - 2)/9 + 5/18
In all exercises, other than exercises with no solution, use interval notation to express solution sets and graph each solution set on a number line. In Exercises 27–50, solve each linear inequality. 4(3x - 2) - 3x < 3(1 + 3x) - 7
Solve each equation or inequality. | 5x + 1/2 | -2 < 5
In all exercises, other than exercises with no solution, use interval notation to express solution sets and graph each solution set on a number line. In Exercises 27–50, solve each linear inequality. 5(x - 2) - 3(x + 4) ≥ 2x - 20
In Exercises 51–58, solve each compound inequality. 6 < x + 3 < 8
In Exercises 51–58, solve each compound inequality. - 3 ≤ x - 2 < 1
In Exercises 51–58, solve each compound inequality. - 11 < 2x - 1 ≤ - 5
In Exercises 51–58, solve each compound inequality. - 3 ≤ (2/3)x - 5 < - 1
In Exercises 59–94, solve each absolute value inequality. |x| < 3
In Exercises 59–94, solve each absolute value inequality. |x - 1| ≤ 2
In Exercises 59–94, solve each absolute value inequality. |x + 3| ≤ 4
In Exercises 59–94, solve each absolute value inequality. |2x - 6| < 8
In Exercises 59–94, solve each absolute value inequality. |3x + 5| < 17
In Exercises 59–94, solve each absolute value inequality. |2(x - 1) + 4| ≤ 8
In Exercises 59–94, solve each absolute value inequality. |3(x - 1)/4| < 6
Write each statement using an absolute value equation or inequality. . m is no more than 2 units from 7.
In Exercises 59–94, solve each absolute value inequality. |x| > 3
In Exercises 59–94, solve each absolute value inequality. |x - 1| ≥ 2
In Exercises 59–94, solve each absolute value inequality. |3x - 8| > 7
Write each statement using an absolute value equation or inequality. r is no less than 1 unit from 29.
Write each statement using an absolute value equation or inequality. q is no more than 8 units from 22.
In Exercises 59–94, solve each absolute value inequality. |(2x + 2)/4| ≥ 2
In Exercises 59–94, solve each absolute value inequality. |3 - (2/3)x| > 5
The temperatures on the surface of Mars in degrees Celsius approximately satisfy the inequality |C + 84 | ≤ 6. What range of temperatures corresponds to this inequality?
In Exercises 59–94, solve each absolute value inequality. 3|x - 1| + 2 ≥ 8
In Exercises 59–94, solve each absolute value inequality. 5|2x + 1| - 3 ≥ 9
In Exercises 59–94, solve each absolute value inequality. - 2|x - 4| ≥ - 4
In Exercises 59–94, solve each absolute value inequality. - 4|1 - x| < - 16
To see how to solve an equation that involves the absolute value of a quadratic polynomial, such as | x^2 - x | = 6, work Exercises 83–86 in order. For x^2 - x to have an absolute value equal to 6, what are the two possible values that x may assume? (Hint: One is positive and the other is negative.)
Solve each inequality. Give the solution set using interval notation. 11x≥2(x-4)
In Exercises 59–94, solve each absolute value inequality. 3 ≤ |2x - 1|
Solve each inequality. Give the solution set using interval notation. -5x - 4≥3(2x-5)
Solve each inequality. Give the solution set using interval notation. 7x-2(x-3) ≤5(2-x)
Use the method described in Exercises 83–86, if applicable, and properties of absolute value to solve each equation or inequality. (Hint: Exercises 99 and 100 can be solved by inspection.) | 3x^2 + x | = 14
Solve each inequality. Give the solution set using interval notation. 5 ≤ 2x -3 ≤ 7
In Exercises 59–94, solve each absolute value inequality. 5 > |4 - x|
Solve each inequality. Give the solution set using interval notation. -8 >3x-5>-12
In Exercises 59–94, solve each absolute value inequality. 1 < |2 - 3x|
In Exercises 59–94, solve each absolute value inequality. 12 < |- 2x + 6/7| + 3/7
In Exercises 59–94, solve each absolute value inequality. 4 + |3 - x/3| ≥ 9
In Exercises 95–102, use interval notation to represent all values of x satisfying the given conditions. y1 = x/2 + 3, y2 = x/3 + 5/2, and y1 ≤ y2
In Exercises 95–102, use interval notation to represent all values of x satisfying the given conditions. y1 = (2/3)(6x - 9) + 4, y2 = 5x + 1, and y1 > y2
In Exercises 95–102, use interval notation to represent all values of x satisfying the given conditions. y = 2x - 11 + 3(x + 2) and y is at most 0
Use the method described in Exercises 83–86, if applicable, and properties of absolute value to solve each equation or inequality. (Hint: Exercises 99 and 100 can be solved by inspection.) | x^4 + 2x^2 + 1 | < 0
In Exercises 95–102, use interval notation to represent all values of x satisfying the given conditions. y = |2x - 5| + 1 and y > 9
Solve and graph the solution set on a number line: 3|2x-1| ≥ 21
In Exercises 95–102, use interval notation to represent all values of x satisfying the given conditions. y = 8 - |5x + 3| and y is at least 6
In Exercises 103–104, use the graph of y = |4 - x| to solve each inequality. |4 - x| ≥ 5
In Exercises 105–106, use the table to solve each inequality. - 3 < 2x - 5 ≤ 3
When 3 times a number is subtracted from 4, the absolute value of the difference is at least 5. Use interval notation to express the set of all numbers that satisfy this condition.
When 4 times a number is subtracted from 5, the absolute value of the difference is at most 13. Use interval notation to express the set of all numbers that satisfy this condition.
Solve and graph the solution set on a number line: (2x−3)/4 ≥ 3x/4 + 1/2
