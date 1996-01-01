Just as we saw happen with linear equations, sometimes linear inequalities will also have fractions variables on both sides of the symbol or maybe even both at the same time. But we're actually going to address them the exact same way we did with linear equations by getting rid of those fractions using the least common denominator and then getting all of our variables to one side. So let's go ahead and take a look at an example. So here I have 1/4 times X plus two is greater than or equal to 1/12 minus one third X. Now, the very first thing we want to do is get rid of those fractions, which we can do by multiplying the entire inequality by the least common denominator. Now, I have three denominators here, I have 4, 12 and three. So my least common nominator is going to be 12. So let's go ahead and multiply our entire inequality by 12. Remember that whenever we're multiplying by our least common denominator, we need to make sure to carry that into every single term in our equation or in this case, our inequality. So let's go ahead and expand this out. So this becomes 12/4 times X plus two is greater than or equal to a negative 12/12. And then carrying that 12 to our very last term minus 12/3 X. Let's go ahead and simplify. So 12/4 is just three. So this becomes three times X plus two is greater than or equal to a negative 12/12 is negative one and then negative 12/3 is going to give me negative four times X. OK. Now, we need to look at a couple of different things here. The first thing that we need to do from this point is to go ahead and distribute this three. So I need to distribute this three into my X and my two. So this is going to become three, X plus six is greater than or equal to negative one and minus four X. OK. Now, since we have variables on both sides, this is where we need to move all of our variables to one side, all of our constants to the other, the same way we did with linear equations. So I want to move this four X to my left side and move my negative six to my right side. And I can do that by adding four X to both sides. You will of course cancel on that right side and then subtracting six from both sides, canceling it on the left and moving it to the right. OK. So three X plus four X is going to give me seven X. I still have my inequality symbol greater than or equal to. And then on that right side, I have negative one minus +66, which will give me negative seven. OK. Last step here, we're gonna go ahead and isolate X by dividing both sides by seven. Now I am simply left with X is greater than or equal to negative seven, divided by seven is going to give me a negative one. And this is my solution. But remember we want to express our solution set in interval notation and graph it. So let's go ahead and graph first so that we can better visualize this solution. So my solution is X is greater than or equal to negative one. I know that since it's greater than or equal to, I need to choose a solid circle, a closed circle for my end point of negative one. And then since it's anything that's greater than or equal to negative one, I'm just going to use an arrow to indicate that that goes all the way to infinity. OK. Now that I can visualize it better. What is this in interval notation? Well, interval notation for this, since I know that that negative one end point is included, I'm going to use a square bracket to enclose that endpoint of negative one. And then that goes all the way to anything greater than negative one. Which is just infinity, which I always enclose with a parentheses. And this is my final answer and my final graph, let me know if you have any questions.

Hide transcripts