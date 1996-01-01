Hey, everyone. So we've already learned how to solve linear equations like two X minus six equals zero by finding some value for X that we can plug back into our equation to make a true statement. But now you're going to start to see problems that instead of two X minus six is equal to zero, have two X minus six is less than or equal to zero. So there I have an inequality symbol instead of an equal sign and this is called a linear inequality. So linear inequalities are literally just linear equations but with an inequality symbol instead of an equal sign. Now I know what you're thinking. Why are you taking something that I already know how to do and changing it? But don't worry everything that we know about solving linear equations can be used to solve linear inequalities. We're just going to see a slightly different solution and I'm gonna walk you through everything that you need to know about inequalities. So let's go ahead and get started. So like I said, with linear equations, we were looking for some value of X and we could just move some numbers over and end up with a solution. Now let's go ahead and start solving our linear inequality. The same exact way we did our linear equation. So if I have two X minus six is less than or equal to zero, I can start by moving my six to the other side. The same way I would with a linear equation. So if I just add six to both sides that will cancel, leaving me with two X is less than or equal to six. OK. Now that I'm here, I can isolate X by dividing by two. Again, the same way I would with a linear equation canceling that two out and leaving me with X is a less than or equal to three. So I actually still even ended up with a three there. Now instead of being equal to three, it is less than or equal to three. So that's the difference that we're gonna see here. So let's take a look at one more inequality and just change something slightly. So here I add two, X minus six is less than or equal to zero. And over here I have negative two X minus six is less than or equal to zero. So let's see what happens here while I start the same way I can go ahead and move my six over leaving me with negative two X is less than or equal to six. And now I need to go ahead and divide both sides by negative two to isolate it. So that will cancel, leaving me with X is a less than or equal to negative three. And this is my solution. But if this is my solution, then that means that I should be able to plug any value that is less than or equal to negative three back into my original inequality and get a correct statement. So let's see if that works here. So some number less than or equal to negative three, if I try X is equal to negative four, that should work. So plugging that back into my original inequality, I have negative two times negative four minus six is less than or equal to zero. So negative two times negative four is positive eight minus six is less than or equal to 08 minus six is just two. So two is less than or equal to zero, but two is definitely not less than or equal to zero. So something is wrong here and this actually is not my solution at all. So the reason why that's not my solution is because any time that we multiply or divide by a negative number, I actually need to go ahead and flip my inequality symbol. So let's see what happens when we do that instead. So we're going to start again with this negative two, X is less than or equal to six. And then when I divide both sides by this negative two, I'm still canceling it out. And left with X, but I'm going to take my inequality symbol and I'm going to flip the direction it's facing. So instead of a less than or equal to sign, I'm going to use a greater than or equal to sign. And then I have six divided by negative two, which gives me negative three. So if this is my solution and this worked here, that means that any number greater than or equal to negative three, I should be able to plug it. So if I take X is equal to zero and plug that in that should hopefully work. Let's go ahead and give that a try. So negative two times zero minus six is less than or equal to zero, negative two times zero just goes away because anything times zero is zero and I'm left with negative six is less than or equal to zero. Now this is definitely a true statement. Negative six is less than or equal to zero. So this is my solution and X is greater than or equal to negative three. So let's talk about how we want to express these solutions. Well, whenever we were using doing linear equations, we just had one single value, we had something like X is equal to three. So if I were to graph that, it would literally just be a single point on my graph because my solution is just a single value. But whenever we're dealing with linear inequalities, I don't have that X is less or I don't have that X is equal to zero. I have that X is a, less than, or equal to zero. And that's because I'm no longer dealing with a single value, but I'm instead actually dealing with a whole range of values. So in order to graph that I still have that same end 0.3 and I know since it's less than, or equal to, that means I need to have a closed circle. So I'm gonna draw a closed circle at my end 0.3. And if X is anything less than or equal to three, that means it could be anything to the left of that three, all the way to negative infinity. And remember we're also going to want to write these in interval notation. So in interval notation, remember that whenever we have an infinity, it always gets a parentheses. But should I enclose that three in a square bracket or parentheses? Well, again, since I have that less than or equal to sign, that means that three needs to get a square bracket because it is included in my interval. So let's look at our final example over here and rewrite our solution on a graph and an interval notation. So since I have X is greater than or equal to negative three, I still have my end point at negative three with a closed circle. Now, since X can be anything greater than or equal to that negative three, it's going to go all the way to the right up to infinity and forever. So if we write that in interval notation, my negative three is again going to get a square bracket here because I have a less than, or equal to sign and not just a less than, or a greater than sign. So then I have infinity, which is of course, going to get enclosed in and I'm done here. So that's all you need to know about solving linear inequalities. Let's get some more practice.

