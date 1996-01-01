Hey, everyone, we've solved a bunch of different linear equations. But now we're going to look at another type of equation called a rational equation. Now, our goal here is still the same. We want to find some value for X that will make our equation true. But you might be looking at this equation and not really be sure where to start. But don't worry, we're going to take this rational equation and we're going to turn it into a linear equation which we already know how to solve. So let's get started. Now, a rational equation is an equation that has a variable like X in the denominator or the bottom of a fraction. So looking at my example here, I have one over X minus one equals 12. So this X that I have in my denominator tells me that I'm dealing with a rational equation. Now, like I said before, we can solve a rational equation by actually turning it into a linear equation. Now, something that's really important about rational equations is that our solution. So whatever value we get for X cannot be any value that's going to make a denominator zero. So in my example here, this X minus one, this can never be equal to zero. Now, if I were to have solved this example and I got the solution X equals one. And then I went to plug that back in, I would get 1/1 minus one, which would be one over zero. This is definitely not a fraction that I want to be dealing with because that denominator is zero. I want to avoid this at all costs. So this actually tells me that my denominator, that my answer, my solution cannot be one. So the fact that X cannot be one here is what's called the restriction. So I know that that word sounds a little bit complicated, but it just means that X cannot be any value that makes our denominator zero. So let's go ahead and jump into an example and look at the steps we need to take to solve a rational equation. So here I have X over X minus one is equal to 76. Now, my very first step here is going to be to determine my restriction. So we're actually gonna determine what X can't be before we determine what X is. And we're gonna do this by setting our denominator equal to zero. Now, we only need to do this with denominators that have a variable in them because we know that X or six is already not equal to zero. So we only need to do this with our denominators with variables. So I'm gonna take this X minus one and I'm gonna set it equal to zero. If I solve that, I'm gonna add one to both sides that will cancel, I'm left with X equals one. So this tells me that if X was equal to one that would make my denominator zero, that's exactly what I don't want. So this is my restriction. So X cannot be equal to one. So we've completed step one, we've determined what X can't be. Let's go ahead and figure out what X is by taking our other steps. OK. So our step, our second step is going to be to multiply by our L CD, our least common denominator in order to get rid of those fractions. This is exactly what's going to take us back to a linear equation, which is really familiar to us. So looking at my denominators over here, I have X minus one and six. And since these two denominators don't have any common multiples that tells me that my least common denominator is just the product of these. So to eliminate these fractions, I'm going to multiply by six times X minus one. That is my least common denominator. Remember when we're eliminating fractions. When we're multiplying by our L CD, we need to make sure and distribute it to every single term in our equation. So let's go ahead and expand this. So I get six times X minus one times my first term over X minus one and that's equal to six times X minus one. My L CD again, times my second term 7/6. Now let's go ahead and simplify this a little bit. So on my left side here, my X minus one is going to cancel, which is great because I am just left with six X and that is equal to on this side, my sixes are going to cancel. So I'm left with seven times X minus one. I just move that seven over to the front just to make it a little bit easier to deal with. So we've completed step two and you might have noticed that now we just have a linear equation. So our third step is simply to solve that linear equation. So the first thing I need to do here is to distribute this seven into my parentheses. My left side is going to remain the same. So I'm just left with six X equals this distributed seven is gonna give me seven X minus seven. I don't have any like terms on either side that need to get combined. So I can go ahead and move all my X terms to one side, all my cons to the other. I wanna move this seven over here since my consonant is already on that right side. So to do that, I need to subtract seven X from both sides. It will then cancel and I am left with a negative one X is equal to negative seven. Now my very last step in solving this linear equation is going to be to isolate X which I can do by dividing by negative one, my negative one will cancel and I am left with X equals negative seven divided by negative one. It gives me positive seven and this is my solution. So step three is done but we still have a final step. Step four, which is going to be to check our solution with our restriction. So step one, we found a restriction, we're gonna check our solution and make sure that it's not that. So my restriction here was that X cannot be equal to one. And for my solution, I got X equals seven which is definitely not one. So we're good to go and our solution is X equals seven. That's all for this one. I'll see you in the next one.

