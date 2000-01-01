Activation Energy Calculator

Compute activation energy Eₐ from two rate constants and temperatures, or predict a new rate constant k₂ at temperature T₂ given Eₐ — using the Arrhenius equation k = A e^{-Eₐ/(RT)}. Toggle sig-fig rounding, see steps, and an optional Arrhenius plot.

Background

The Arrhenius equation relates reaction rate constant k to absolute temperature: ln k = ln A − Eₐ/(RT). For two conditions (k₁,T₁) and (k₂,T₂): ln(k₂/k₁) = (−Eₐ/R)(1/T₂ − 1/T₁) = (Eₐ/R)(1/T₁ − 1/T₂). If Eₐ is known, then k₂ = k₁ · exp[−Eₐ/R · (1/T₂ − 1/T₁)].