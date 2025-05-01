Identify the product rule for square roots, which states that \( \sqrt{a} \cdot \sqrt{b} = \sqrt{a \cdot b} \).
Apply the product rule to the given expression \( \sqrt{6} \cdot \sqrt{5} \) by multiplying the numbers inside the square roots: \( 6 \times 5 \).
Write the product inside a single square root: \( \sqrt{6 \times 5} \).
Simplify the multiplication inside the square root to get \( \sqrt{30} \).
Check if the number inside the square root can be simplified further by factoring out perfect squares; since 30 has no perfect square factors other than 1, the expression \( \sqrt{30} \) is already in simplest form.
