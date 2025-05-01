Introduction to Biology
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Glucose molecules.
Lipids.
Nucleotides.
Amino acids.
None of these.
Master Proteins with a bite sized video explanation from Jason Amores Sumpter
Which two functional groups are always found in amino acids?
What term is used for an amino acid chain that has greater than 50 covalently linked amino acids?
The specific amino acid sequence in a protein is its:
Which of the following is true of protein structure?
What is the role of a chaperone protein?