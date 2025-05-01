Introduction to Biology
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Primary structure.
Secondary structure.
Tertiary structure.
Quaternary structure.
Master Proteins with a bite sized video explanation from Jason Amores Sumpter
The primary building blocks (monomers) of proteins are:
Which two functional groups are always found in amino acids?
What term is used for an amino acid chain that has greater than 50 covalently linked amino acids?
Which of the following is true of protein structure?
What is the role of a chaperone protein?