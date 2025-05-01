Introduction to Biology
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Carbonyl and amino groups.
Carboxyl and amino groups.
Amino and sulfhydryl groups.
Hydroxyl and carboxyl groups.
Master Proteins with a bite sized video explanation from Jason Amores Sumpter
The primary building blocks (monomers) of proteins are:
What term is used for an amino acid chain that has greater than 50 covalently linked amino acids?
The specific amino acid sequence in a protein is its:
Which of the following is true of protein structure?
What is the role of a chaperone protein?