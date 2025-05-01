Plasia refers to the growth or development of cells, tissues or organs. Based on your understanding of prefixes and word roots, which of the following is a possible meaning for the term pulmonary hypoplasia?
Table of contents
- Ch.1 Introduction to Medical Terminology1h 17m
- Ch.2 Body Structure51m
- Ch.3 Integumentary System54m
- Ch.4 Skeletal System1h 13m
- Ch.5 Muscular System50m
- Ch.6 Nervous System1h 9m
- Ch.7 Special Senses: Eyes43m
- Ch.8 Special Senses: Ears24m
- Ch.9 Cardiovascular System53m
- Ch.10 Blood, Lymphatic, and Immune Systems50m
- Ch.11 Endocrine System38m
- Ch.12 Respiratory System56m
- Ch.13 Digestive System50m
- Ch.14 Urinary System33m
- Ch.15 Female Reproductive System42m
- Ch.16 Male Reproductive System32m
Ch.1 Introduction to Medical Terminology
Prefixes
Multiple Choice
If the word root pnea refers to breathing, which of the following terms would mean difficulty breathing?
A
Heteropnea
B
Nullpnea
C
Dyspnea
D
Neopnea
Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Understand the meaning of the word root 'pnea', which refers to 'breathing'. This root is commonly used in medical terms related to breathing conditions.
Step 2: Recognize that prefixes modify the meaning of the root word. For example, 'dy-' is a prefix meaning 'difficult' or 'bad'.
Step 3: Analyze each option by breaking down the prefix and the root 'pnea':
- 'Heteropnea': 'hetero-' means 'different', so this would mean 'different breathing'.
- 'Nullpnea': 'null-' means 'none' or 'no', so this would mean 'no breathing'.
- 'Dyspnea': 'dys-' (often shortened to 'dy-') means 'difficult' or 'bad', so this means 'difficulty breathing'.
- 'Neopnea': 'neo-' means 'new', so this would mean 'new breathing'.
Step 4: Conclude that the term meaning 'difficulty breathing' is formed by combining the prefix 'dy-' (difficult) with the root 'pnea' (breathing), resulting in 'dyspnea'.
