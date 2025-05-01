Multiple Choice
Construct the medical term referring to a skin inflammation below the waist.
Increased lung capacity and gas exchange.
The incomplete development of lung tissue.
Thickening of the tissue surrounding the lungs.
Excessive and uncontrolled growth of lung tissue.
Master Prefixes on Numbers and Amount Concept 1 with a bite sized video explanation from Jules BrunoStart learning
Which of the following is the best description for a person suffering from unilateral optic neuritis?
If the word root pnea refers to breathing, which of the following terms would mean difficulty breathing?